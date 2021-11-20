ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area politicians' statements on social, climate bill

Derrick
 5 days ago

“House Democrats unabashedly just put America and our future generations on the hook for trillions of dollars...

Florida Phoenix

Paid leave, tax cut for the rich, and more could get axed from social policy bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill. But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better […] The post Paid leave, tax cut for the rich, and more could get axed from social policy bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Washington Times

AOC pleads with Senate to rescue immigration amnesty in Biden budget bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and dozens of her fellow Democrats, who just voted for a bill that falls well short of citizenship rights for illegal immigrants, are now pleading with their Senate colleagues to give them a mulligan and add a path to citizenship back into the legislation. The House version,...
weisradio.com

Mike Rogers to Vote “NO” on Democrats Socialist Tax and Spend Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL) released a statement regarding his intention to vote no on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. “While Americans are struggling this holiday season with rapid inflation, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats are trying to ram through President Biden’s $1.5 trillion tax and spend bill – burdening taxpayers. President Biden’s socialist scheme will tax middle class Americans and subsidize Green New Deal initiatives while hurting American energy development. This deal also includes amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants while the crisis at our southern border rages on. Their desperation to pass this legislation proves what we’ve known all along – Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are out of touch with Americans. I will be standing up for my constituents and voting no to President Biden’s egregious Build Back Broke scheme.”
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. Lawmakers approved the legislation 220-213 as...
wfxg.com

House moves toward OK of Dems' sweeping social, climate bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have brushed aside months-long divisions and are approaching House passage of their expansive social and environment bill. Final approval has been delayed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who spoke for more than eight hours criticizing the legislation, President Joe Biden and Democrats. But passage is still expected Friday on a near party-line vote.
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Area lawmakers blast House passage of $1.85 trillion social spending, climate bill

WASHINGTON — Area lawmakers largely blasted the House passage Friday of President Joe Biden’s controversial $1.85 trillion social spending and climate change bill, warning the measure will cause harm to families across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., who voted against the spending bill Friday,...
hot967.fm

Democrats: Social Spending Bill Will Boost Fight Against Climate Change

(Washington, DC) — Democrats argue that President Biden’s sweeping social spending bill will significantly boost the fight against climate change. During a Capitol event, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a moral responsibility for future generations. New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries said this is an urgent moment in the history of the country. He added, “There is no planet-B.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called climate change the “fundamental issue of our time.” Minnesota Senator Tina Smith argued that bold action is needed to combat climate change now.
wfxg.com

Divided House debates Dems' expansive social, climate bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided House is debating Democrats’ expansive social and environment bill. Party leaders hope that cost estimates expected from Congress’ top fiscal analyst will nail down moderate lawmakers’ votes and allow passage by week’s end. Two weeks ago, centrists’ objections forced Democrats to delay the measure. But...
New York Post

House Dems call on Senate to add pathway to citizenship in $2T bill

More than 90 House Democrats led by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have urged their Senate colleagues to include a pathway to citizenship in President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social spending bill — and ignore two rulings by the Senate’s parliamentarian in the process. In a letter to Senate Majority...
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
Arizona Mirror

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the Judiciary […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
