Several years ago, my grandmother passed away a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving. Even though she was 95 years old, it was a hard blow for the family. She had been physically well, independent, alert. She was not ill long, and then she was gone. Not the long decline one may expect from a passing at the age of 95. Rather it was a sudden thing, as odd as that may sound to have someone gone in a flash after 95 years.

5 DAYS AGO