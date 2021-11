————— 200 FPUS54 KBRO 250957. Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in. the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in. the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in. the afternoon....

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO