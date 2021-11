Build Back Better’s taxes, direct and indirect, would mean a world of hurt for American families. Yes, President Joe Biden’s plan socks the rich, with hikes of more than half a million bucks, on average, for the top 0.1 percent. But it also hits as many as 30 percent of the rest of us, too, according to the Tax Policy Center. Those bump-ups might be fairly small next year, but after that, the expanded child tax credit (up to $3,600 per child) expires, meaning many low- and middle-class families would see their bottom-line tax bill go up even more.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO