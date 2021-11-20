ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hudson-Odoi Makes Tuchel Admission That He Wants to Win Every Game to Reach Main Goal

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed his managers ambitions at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge in January 2021 and won the Champions League within his first five months at the club.

Chelsea now sit at the top of the Premier League and many have backed them to go on and win the trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n55hL_0d2et2MD00
IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hudson-Odoi made it clear that Tuchel plans on winning every game.

“He knows what he wants to win and so do we," Hudson-Odoi told talkSPORT. "So we are playing as hard as we can and to the best level we can to obviously win every game.

“When he has come in, he has given us that extra motivation, extra courage and push to know that regardless, he is going to push us to our hardest level because he wants the best out of us.

“It’s definitely a good thing to know that he is coming in with the motivation and determination to try to win games and win trophies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUZuK_0d2et2MD00
IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

“We are going to keep pushing until we reach our main goal.”

Thomas Tuchel has previously stressed the importance of showing up in every competition.

"Every competition is important," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

"We don’t want to judge them. When we prepare for matches and wear the shirt, we play all in. That’s what this club and the players are all about. The players who got a chance used it."

More Chelsea Coverage

neworleanssun.com

Chelsea boss Tuchel reveals what Abramovich wants

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he does not know whether Roman Abramovich will watch his side during the owner's rare trip to the UK ? but he has revealed how he feels about the Russian billionaire. Abramovich will not be in attendance when Chelsea host Juventus at Stamford Bridge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
