Callum Hudson-Odoi Reveals Chelsea's 'Winning Mentality' Ahead of Leicester Clash

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed that Chelsea travel to Leicester with a winning mentality as they sit top of the Premier League table.

The 21-year-old has found his form this season, being handed a run of games and impressing in the last few matches.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Hudson-Odoi has said that his side will travel to the King Power Stadium with a winning mentality.

IMAGO / Colorsport

He said: "We want to extend our points lead over those teams behind us so we’re going there with that winning mindset. We know how important the game is but it will be a difficult match.

“They’re a very good team with very good players. We played them a couple of times last season and lost to them in the FA Cup final, which was obviously a difficult result to take.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“It will be tough but we know the qualities that we have and we know that we can beat them as well. We want to win every game we play and hopefully we can go there to get the result.”

Chelsea face Leicester in the early kick-off on Saturday, knowing that a win can put them six points clear atthe top of the table as Manchester City and Liverpool play later on.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube