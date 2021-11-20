More seasonable Sunday with a little rain arriving mainly at night

It's going to be a warm/dry day for the most part, but those who live in the farthest north and west over the North Shore could find some light rain after 4 PM this evening. The rain chances over the South Shore arrive after 7 PM but if any rain falls, it will be very light. North winds pick up late tonight and usher in a cooler day Friday with highs only around 60. Combine temps in the 50s with a brisk north breeze, and even with the sun it's going to be a chilly day on Friday. Saturday will find more clouds build back by the afternoon hours and rain for EVERYONE is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Even though it now appears likely we'll all get rain Sunday morning, amounts don't look to total up to much. I'd look at a few tenths of an inch for most with maybe 1/2" or more on the high end. Skies will clear by Sunday afternoon and back to work and school next Monday will encounter sunny skies and a nice day with highs in the mid 60s. Have a safe, and great day!

