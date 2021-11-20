ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More seasonable Sunday with a little rain arriving mainly at night

By Clayton Stiver
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder; late day shower. High: 53, Low: 43. SUNDAY NIGHT: Considerable cloudiness with a little rain. Low: 43. Not a bad start to the weekend weather-wise, all-be-it still a bit chilly. Saturday saw a fair amount of sunshine which gradually mixed with more high cloud cover throughout...

