It’s August 2021, and the sweltering Tokyo sun beats down on a large blue racetrack in Odaiba Marine Park. It’s quieter than usual – pandemic protocols still restrict most spectators on this day, save for a small bundle of athletes at the front of the largely empty stands. They let out a cheer as U.S. Paralympian and Washington University alum Kendall Gretsch settles herself into her racing wheelchair for the final leg of the paratriathlon. She’s over a minute behind world No. 1 Lauren Parker, the current first-place occupant. With four laps left to make history, Gretsch pushes off, looking to gain ground. She has a lot to cover.

