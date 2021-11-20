ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate

Santa Maria Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant quit the club on Saturday over investigations into whether they used fake certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus. Bremen managing director Frank Baumann said Anfang and Florian Junge “are taking responsibility and are helping...

santamariatimes.com

Markus Anfang has stepped down as Werder Bremen head coach amid an investigation by German authorities into his alleged use of forged Covid-19 vaccination documentation. The German second division side said that Anfang had on Thursday denied using a fake vaccination certificate, but on Saturday morning announced that he and assistant coach Florian Junge had left their roles with immediate effect.
The manufacturing and sale of fake COVID-19 certificates has become a booming black-market industry in Germany.
(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday's Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.
LILLE, France (AP) — In-form Canada striker Jonathan David scored his 12th goal of the season as Lille beat Salzburg 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to claim the top spot in their group. With one round of matches remaining, Lille has a one-point lead over the Austrian side...
MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Zenit St. Petersburg recovered from a late red card to draw its Champions League game at Malmo with a stoppage-time penalty on Tuesday, but the Russian champion's faint hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages are over. Soren Rieks gave Malmo the lead with his team's...
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dutchman Dick Advocaat has resigned as coach of Iraq after failing to secure a single victory in six World Cup qualifiers in his three months in charge.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona was held by Benfica to a 0-0 draw at home Tuesday and will likely need a victory at Bayern Munich in its final group game to advance in the Champions League. A win at the Camp Nou Stadium would have guaranteed Barcelona a spot in...
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Thiago Alcantara’s sublime long-range strike and Mohamed Salah’s latest individual goal maintained Liverpool’s perfect record in its Champions League group with a 2-0 win over Porto on Wednesday. Liverpool was assured of advancing to the last 16 even before its fifth straight victory in Group B,...
MADRID (AP) — A late goal by a 30-year-old Brazilian making his Champions League debut kept alive AC Milan's hopes of advancing and left Atlético Madrid on the brink of elimination. Junior Messias scored in the 87th minute to hand Milan a 1-0 victory at Atlético on Wednesday, giving the...
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino expressed his happiness Tuesday at being coach of Paris Saint-Germain amid speculation he could become the next Manchester United manager. Pochettino said he was aware of what he called “rumors” — “I am not a child,” he said, “I understand what is going on"...
ZURICH (AP) — Soccer’s lawmakers moved Thursday to make permanent the pandemic-era option of using five substitutes and dropped a proposal to let halftime be extended to 25 minutes. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced the updates to go to its decision-making annual meeting on March 4-5 in Zurich.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Respect for the Champions League and the need for consistency in team selection will see Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp select a strong lineup against Porto on Wednesday, despite the English side already being assured of winning its group. Liverpool qualified with two matches to spare by...
MILAN (AP) — Edin Džeko scored twice to put Inter Milan on the cusp of reaching the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 10 years after it beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 on Wednesday. Džeko’s two goals came in the space of six minutes in the second half....
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gabriel Jesus completed Manchester City's comeback to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 and secure a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League as group winners on Wednesday. PSG is also sure of going through as runner-up in Group A thanks to Leipzig beating Club...
MADRID (AP) — Sweden, Croatia and the Czech Republic took early leads as the second edition of the Davis Cup Finals got underway with simultaneous matches in three different countries on Thursday. Sweden, making its first appearance at the revamped team competition, won the opening singles against 2019 runner-up Canada...
