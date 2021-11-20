Newark man violated court order by calling teen 13 times
Deputies arrested a Newark man following a domestic incident involving a person with a court order of protection.
Christopher Ford, 28, was charged with criminal contempt, stalking, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He’s accused of making 13 unwanted phone calls over the course of several weeks to a 15 year old girl who was the protected party in the court order.
Ford was processed and will answer the charges at a later date.
