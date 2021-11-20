Meet Bill Gates’ equestrian daughter Jennifer – A mamma’s girl she grew up in a 66,000 sq ft. mansion, a doctor in the making she is married to an Olympian, and like her parents is a loves books.

Sarah Jessica Parker is intensely protective of her life with her family. As a mom of three, she has managed to keep photos of her children private over the past two decades. But that doesn’t mean she can’t share a special photo or two herself, particularly on a big day. And particularly when that photo accompanies a truly meaningful message to the child in question. In honor of his 19th birthday, the Sex and the City actress shared a message to her son James that was full of that special blend of love, pride, and melancholy moms of teenagers will recognize all too well.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 28 DAYS AGO