ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing

By OMER FAROOQ
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNyIe_0d2eqYS100
India Rains People wade through a flooded street in Nellore, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. More than a dozen people have died and dozens are reported missing in Andhra Pradesh after days of heavy rains, authorities said. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

HYDERABAD, India — (AP) — At least 17 people have died and dozens are reported missing in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after days of heavy rains, authorities said Saturday.

The state has been hit by intense torrents since Thursday, sparking massive floods in at least five districts.

The death toll rose to 17 late Friday night after three people were killed when a building collapsed, police said. Ten people trapped under the debris were rescued but two are still missing.

Earlier on Friday, at least a dozen people died as heavy floods washed away the bus they were on. Search and rescue efforts for missing passengers continued on Saturday.

Deaths from various districts have been reported over the past few days, with officials warning that the numbers could rise as rescue operations carry on. Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have been deployed to worst-hit and vulnerable districts, and local authorities have rescued and evacuated hundreds of families to shelter homes.

In Kadapa district, one of the worst-hit, incessant rains and floods forced officials to close down the local airport until Thursday. Officials said breaches in dams and tanks have caused further flooding, leaving hundreds of villages marooned and many residents stuck in their homes.

Rains in southern India at this time are not unusual, although the country has seen a prolonged monsoon this year with experts warning that climate change has exacerbated the problem by making downpours more intense and frequent.

Last week, neighboring Tamil Nadu state was struck by floods while at least 28 people in southern Kerala state died as heavy rains triggered landslides last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Canada mudslides caused by heavy rains kills at least 1

Canadian authorities on Tuesday recovered the body of a woman who was killed in mudslides brought by heavy rainfall in British Columbia over the weekend. David MacKenzie, the Pemberton District Search and Rescue manager, said his team came across seven vehicles at the slide site on Highway 99 near the town of Lillooet and police were trying to determine if there were any other bodies.
ENVIRONMENT
Metro International

Heavy rains expected to ease in India, Sri Lanka after 25 killed

CHENNAI (Reuters) -Heavy rain that killed at least 25 people in southern India and Sri Lanka is likely to ease in the next few days, weather forecasters said on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain in most affected areas, with occasional flooding of roads and low-lying areas in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 14, dozens missing

MOSCOW (AP) — At least 14 people died in a fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia on Thursday that also left 35 others missing and feared dead. Authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers also died later while searching for others who were trapped at a remote section of the mine. Regional officials declared three days of mourning for the victims.
ACCIDENTS
FOX40

Bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A bus carrying tourists back to North Macedonia crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria early Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, including a dozen children, authorities said. The bus apparently ripped through a guardrail on a highway, though authorities have said the cause is still under investigation. Photos taken shortly […]
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Southern Indian#Landslides#Accident
YourErie

Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel; at least 31 dead

PARIS (AP) — At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants on the dangerous crossing to date. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on the boat. Authorities found 31 […]
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

USGS Closely Monitoring 4 U.S. Volcanoes Showing Signs of Unrest

The USGS continues to monitor volcanoes around the country; four of them are now on a heightened ORANGE / WATCH level owing to activity. In Alaska, Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island and Great Sitkin, Pavlof, and Semisopochnoi are all displaying symptoms of unrest or activity. Except for Hawaii's Mauna Loa,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Woman arrested at airport for refusing to wear mask and attempting to punch passenger

A woman was arrested at an airport in the US after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and attempting to punch another passenger.Las Vegas resident Katrina Alspaugh was escorted from McCarran International Airport in Nevada on 21 November after she was accused of getting into a fight with a fellow traveller and a member of cabin crew onboard an Allegiant Airlines flight.According to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department, released on Tuesday, officers were first requested to come to security after Alspaugh allegedly held up a fist in an attempt to hit another passenger.She refused to give her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Outsider.com

Home Depot Employee Dies After Forklift Falls on Him

A Virginia Home Depot employee died following an accident that occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, November 23. According to the Fairfax County police department, 43-year-old Paul Gato of Woodbridge was unloading supplies from a delivery truck. The store was located on Merrilee Drive. Suddenly, a nearby forklift fell on...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Business Insider

China sends long-range bomber to the Himalayas in a warning to India

Footage broadcast on CCTV showed an H-6K bomber flying in a mountainous region. The images were calibrated to send warning to India to ease tensions, analysts say. To mark the PLA Air Force's 72nd anniversary on November 11, state broadcaster China Central Television aired footage that included a brief shot of an H-6K flying over a mountain range, indicating the aircraft had been sent to the Himalayas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

A Crime From 1300 Years Ago Has Been Finally Solved

The skull of a young man who died in China 1300 years agoQian Wang. In the western world, grave robbers have disappeared, putting their profession into a historical archive. In China however grave robbers are still very much so present and always on the hunt for treasure. Grave robbing is also known in some parts of the world as “body snatching” and it was an actual profession. Most grave robbers were hired to steal the bodies of certain dead people whilst others had the job of steeling valuables that have been buried with the dead.
KRMG

Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off Alabama ravine

People in central Alabama wondering about the status of their FedEx package may have some unwelcome news. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered “300 to 400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine,” WIAT reported. The ravine was located near Hayden...
ALABAMA STATE
News 8 WROC

West Africa has highest numbers of child soldiers, says UN

In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences for children and communities, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation, said the U.N.
AFRICA
AFP

State of emergency for Guatemalan town battling nickel mine

Guatemala has decreed a state of emergency in El Estor, an eastern town of mainly indigenous people in conflict with a Swiss-owned nickel mine they accuse of polluting their lake. The measure was adopted Monday by the government, which said it aimed to "restore order and public security" threatened by "criminal groups and sectors opposed to mining activities." Valid for 15 days, the state of emergency restricts gatherings and free movement, replacing a so-called "state of siege" that expired after a month on Monday. That measure was announced by President Alejandro Giammattei in October after weeks of protests and road blockades by members of the Mayan Q'eqchi' indigenous group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Australia sending troops, police to Solomons amid unrest

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia says it is sending police, troops and diplomats to the Solomon Islands to help after anti-government demonstrators defied lockdown orders and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday the deployment would include a detachment...
AUSTRALIA
KRMG

Italy targets unvaccinated with restrictions as cases rise

ROME — (AP) — The Italian government on Wednesday decided to exclude unvaccinated people from certain leisure activities in a bid to contain rising coronavirus infections and stave off financially crippling lockdowns just as the economy is starting to grow again. Starting Dec. 6, only people with proof of vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Australia peacekeepers deploy in riot-hit Solomon Islands

Australian peacekeepers deployed Friday to secure the airport and port of the riot-torn Solomon Islands capital Honiara as young men rummaged for goods in smouldering buildings across the Chinatown district. In the morning hours, smoke wafted through the streets from fire-gutted buildings, a scene of devastation after anti-government protesters swarmed the capital for two days, some torching and looting. The vanguard of Australia's snap peacekeeping deployment arrived overnight in the Pacific island nation, less than a day after Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare appealed for help quelling the violent unrest that threatened to topple his government. After making the request, Sogavare said the Solomons had been "brought to its knees" by the rioting.
AUSTRALIA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy