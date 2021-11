A few days ago, Kia teased its new Concept EV9 as the next step in the brand's expanding electric portfolio. Looking a lot like an electric Telluride, the Concept EV9 is expected to be one of the brand's largest and most luxurious vehicles - if not the largest. That's based not only on its boxy proportions but also on its EV9 badge. Kia previously said its new EVs will adopt a new naming convention from 1 to 9, with the EV9 presumably being the flagship model. Well, the guessing games can come to an end as Kia has just teased the Concept EV9 in a new live stream on YouTube. This coincided with the brand's presentation on how it will become a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider. As expected, the EV9 is one hulk of an SUV.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO