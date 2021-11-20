ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not Science Fiction: Electric Propulsion Comes of Age With Psyche Mission to an Asteroid

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes time for NASA’s Psyche spacecraft to power itself through deep space, it’ll be more brain than brawn that does...

ScienceAlert

This Picture of Mars Taken by The Curiosity Rover Is So Beautiful We Could Cry

Most humans alive today are never going to go to Mars. It's probably for the best, really. Without some serious fixes in place, Mars is extremely inhospitable to human survival. But we still dream lofty dreams of planting our feet on alien ground and staring at incredible alien horizons. Luckily for us, we have the next best thing: robotic rovers, toiling away in the red dust, taking in its vistas with their robotic eyes. This new image, captured by NASA's Curiosity rover and enhanced by the Curiosity mission team here on Earth, really conveys the sense of wonder and wildness one might...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

NASA Launches Mission to Stop Killer Asteroid From Destroying Earth. Really.

No, you didn't just step into a late-'90s, end-of-the-world Bruce Willis flick. Early Wednesday morning, at 1:21 a.m. EST, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission (DART) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the hopes that the 1,200-pound spacecraft will zip across the solar system and collide with a small asteroid named Dimorphos next year. If DART hits its mark and sends Dimorphos off track, humanity can rest a little easier knowing that we have the ability to swat away killer asteroids before they send us the way of the dinosaurs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Mars Breakthrough Peers Under The Red Planet's Surface in Scientific First

Peering deeper below the surface of Earth can tell us a lot about its history and geological make-up, and it's the same for any other planet. Now the InSight lander on the surface of Mars has provided our first in-depth look at what lies just beneath the red planet's surface. The seismometer on board InSight – called SEIS or the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure – points to a shallow sedimentary layer sandwiched between hardened rocks resulting from lava flows, going down to a depth of around 200 meters or about 650 feet. This could tell us a lot about how Mars was...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Sends a Beautiful Picture Postcard From Mars

An artistic interpretation of Curiosity’s view high up on a Martian mountain was created by mission team members who were stunned by the sweeping landscape. NASA’s Curiosity rover captured a remarkable image from its most recent perch on the side of Mars’ Mount Sharp. The mission team was so inspired by the beauty of the landscape, they combined two versions of the black-and-white images from different times of the day and added colors to create a rare postcard from the Red Planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

NASA launches spacecraft to crash into asteroid

NASA launched a spacecraft Tuesday night on a mission to smash into an asteroid and test whether it would be possible to knock a speeding space rock off course if one were to threaten Earth. The DART spacecraft, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Record-Breaking Exoplanet With Insanely Extreme Orbit Is Totally Doomed

A newly discovered exoplanet is one of the most extreme discovered yet. Its name is TOI-2109b, an absolute beast of a gas giant clocking it at 1.35 times the size and 5 times the mass of Jupiter. Oh, and it has a death wish: It's on such a close orbit with its host star that it whirls around once every 16 hours. That's the closest orbit we've ever discovered for a gas giant, so close that it is spiraling ever closer to the star on a trajectory of doom, with half of it scorched by its host star's burning heat. On its...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

After “Incident” Webb Space Telescope Retested and Confirmed for Launch

Engineering teams have completed additional testing confirming NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is ready for flight, and launch preparations are resuming toward Webb’s target launch date of Wednesday, December 22, at 7:20 a.m. EST. Additional testing was conducted this week to ensure the observatory’s health following an incident that occurred...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

NASA's Powerful New Telescope Could Transform How We Search For Life on Exoplanets

When it finally launches, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will give us our best look yet at the Universe around us – it's the largest and most powerful telescope humans have ever built, and a new preprint study says it could spot potential signs of alien life in as little as 20 hours of transit time. In advance of its expected launch in late December, one researcher has been looking into the potential of the JWST in terms of the transmission spectroscopy it could carry out – a promising method for detecting the composition of a planet's atmosphere by the...
ASTRONOMY
CBS New York

NASA’s DART Mission To Make First-Ever Attempt To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday night, humanity will make its first attempt ever to defend itself against threats that are out of this world – asteroids. As CBS’s Vanessa Murdock reports, the sky seemed to ignite in February of 2013 as the Chelyabinsk meteor careened toward Earth. A shockwave shattered windows, injuring more than 1,000 people. The Eother rock of this meteor – a near-earth asteroid about 20 meters wide. “We’re constantly getting hit by little meteorites, but we know that there are bigger ones out there,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division. Glaze says that’s why NASA is preparing now for...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Spots a Pulsing Stellar Jet in Running Man Nebula That Stretches Over 11 Trillion Miles Through Space

A jet from a newly formed star flares into the shining depths of reflection nebula NGC 1977 in this Hubble image. The jet (the orange object at the bottom center of the image) is being emitted by the young star Parengo 2042, which is embedded in a disk of debris that could give rise to planets. The star powers a pulsing jet of plasma that stretches over two light-years (11,757,250,740,000 miles) through space, bending to the north in this image. The gas of the jet has been ionized until it glows by the radiation of a nearby star, 42 Orionis. This makes it particularly useful to researchers because its outflow remains visible under the ionizing radiation of nearby stars. Typically the outflow of jets like this would only be visible as it collided with surrounding material, creating bright shock waves that vanish as they cool.
ASTRONOMY

