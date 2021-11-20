Migrant boat with 10 dead bodies arrives in Sicily

Ali sat shivering and exhausted on a pebble beach on England's south coast but thankful for a "new life" after he and 30 other migrants were rescued in the Channel. The Syrian asylum seeker, from the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, said he had been stranded in the sea between England and France for 12 hours on an inflatable boat before he and the others, including several children, were plucked to safety. Ali, 22, who gave only his first name, was brought ashore on Wednesday. On the other side of the busy Channel, 27 fellow migrants were not so lucky. Men, women and children perished in the freezing winter water when their boat capsized, in the deadliest accident in the Channel since UN migration records began in 2014.

U.K. ・ 5 HOURS AGO