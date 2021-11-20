ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Migrant boat with 10 dead bodies arrives in Sicily

By Reuters
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME – A boat carrying the bodies of 10 migrants found dead at sea arrived in Sicily on Friday, along with dozens of people it rescued this week as they tried to cross the Mediterranean. The crew of the Geo Barents vessel, run by charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF),...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsjax.com

Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel; at least 31 dead

CALAIS, France — (AP) — At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants on the dangerous crossing to date. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have...
ACCIDENTS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Eight migrants found dead in boat near Spain’s Canary Islands

ARGUINEGUIN, Spain (Reuters) – Spanish coastguards found the bodies of eight African migrants in a boat which was drifting in the sea off Spain’s Gran Canaria island on Sunday, the Canary Islands government said. Sixty-two migrants, all of them men except a 12-year-old boy, were rescued by coastguards. Three people...
HEALTH SERVICES
AFP

Ten bodies found in migrant boat off Libya: charity

The bodies of 10 people were found in an overcrowded boat carrying migrants off the coast of Libya, apparently having suffocated, Doctors Without Borders said Wednesday. The charity's Geo Barents rescue ship pulled 99 people from the sinking boat on Tuesday before making the gruesome discovery in the lower deck. "At the bottom of the overcrowded wooden boat, 10 people were found dead," tweeted the charity, known by its French initials MSF. In a later statement, it said the air was filled with the smell of fuel, saying the victims probably suffocated from the fumes after 13 hours adrift at sea.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
wbrz.com

At least 27 migrants dead after boat capsizes off French coast

CALAIS, France - A boat carrying dozens of migrant workers capsized Wednesday in the English channel, killing at least 27 people. According to CNN, the vessel used to smuggle the migrant workers overturned off the coast of Calais, northern France and as of Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. (CST) a search-and-rescue operation for survivors was still ongoing in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Migrants tell of perilous Channel crossings as they arrive in the UK

Ali sat shivering and exhausted on a pebble beach on England's south coast but thankful for a "new life" after he and 30 other migrants were rescued in the Channel. The Syrian asylum seeker, from the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, said he had been stranded in the sea between England and France for 12 hours on an inflatable boat before he and the others, including several children, were plucked to safety. Ali, 22, who gave only his first name, was brought ashore on Wednesday. On the other side of the busy Channel, 27 fellow migrants were not so lucky. Men, women and children perished in the freezing winter water when their boat capsized, in the deadliest accident in the Channel since UN migration records began in 2014.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sicily#Italy#Arrivals#Doctors Without Borders#Libyan#Msf#Italian#Twitter#European Union#Interior Ministry
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

National Geographic’s iconic ‘Afghan girl’ given safe haven in Italy

Italy has given the iconic green-eyed National Geographic “Afghan girl” safe haven just months after the Taliban re-took control of her homeland. On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office announced that the country organized for Sharbat Gula’s travel to Italy as part of their evacuation efforts for Afghan citizens looking to leave the embattled nation.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

At least 19 killed as truck smashes into cars at toll booth in Mexico

A transport truck has smashed into a toll booth and six other vehicles on a highway in central Mexico, leaving at least 19 people dead and three injured, authorities said. The brakes on the truck apparently failed before it crashed into the toll booth and then the vehicles on Saturday, igniting a large fire on the highway connecting Mexico City with Puebla state.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work. Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said. Castex had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy