It is a mark of the instability of our times that the game of association football in England may have a chance of changing for the better. That there is still no guarantee should go without saying. The fan-led review of football governance is hardly the first attempt by politicians to correct the course of the national sport. Whether all 47 recommendations complete the long journey into implementation is even more uncertain. But the fact that no one is writing it off on publication day makes for a pleasant change.

SOCCER ・ 15 HOURS AGO