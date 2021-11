UPDATE Nov. 19: Gen.G also announced the departure of their jungler, Kim "Clid" Tae-min. Gen.G commented the following about Clid's departure:. "We would like to thank Clid for the contributions he has made for the team, as well as the dedication he has shown during his time with the Gen.G Lol team. We wish him the best of luck on his journey, wherever he may take them."

