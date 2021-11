On November 14, T1 announced that they agreed to part ways with bot laner Park "Teddy" Jin-seong through a mutual agreement. In their tweet, they said "Today we part ways with ‘Teddy’ through a mutual agreement. We truly appreciate his contributions including 3 LCK Championships and being part of the Semifinals at Worlds. We wish him all the best in the future."

