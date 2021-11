Home Sweet Home Alone starts out slow but once the slapstick starts is when the film truly gets hysterical with the laughs coming nonstop. Hunter (Tim Simons) says it the best when a remake/reboot of Angels with Filthy Souls is on TV. Why remake the classics when they’re never better than the originals? He’s not wrong. Jeff and Pam are not the Wet Bandits. They’re just parents trying their best. These to are as opposite as it can get from the Wet Bandits. But again, when the film was first announced, I remember seeing all the moaning and groaning online. It’s going to be like this every single time a remake or reboot is announced.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO