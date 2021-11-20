ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Meera Sodha’s vegan gift recipe for jewelled florentines

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTzLx_0d2emw0p00
Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian. Food styling: Emily Kydd. Prop styling: Jennifer Kay. Food styling assistant: Valeria Russo.

I don’t mind telling you that when I tried florentines for the first time, I ate the whole box. It’s outrageous that a single biscuit can flaunt so many talents simultaneously: shatteringly crisp and lacy edges, a chewy, caramel centre, perfectly roasted nuts, and all slathered in a silky, thin jacket of chocolate. That’s why I think these are one of the nicest gifts I could give someone for Christmas. Unless I eat them all first, that is.

Jewelled florentines

Prep 5 min

Cook 35 min

Makes About 20

You’ll need a large baking tray (I used a 30cm x 40cm one) or two smaller ones.

50g unsalted pistachio kernels, finely chopped

75g crystallised ginger, finely chopped

75g flaked almonds

50g chopped hazelnuts

100g dried cranberries

, or sour berries

2 tbsp plain flour

½ tsp fine sea salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

75g vegan butter

, chopped

50g soft light brown

sugar

50g golden syrup

100g dark chocolate

(suitable for vegans)

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6 and line a large baking tray (I have a reusable baking mat).

Put the pistachio kernels, crystallised ginger, almonds, hazelnuts and berries in a large bowl. Shake in the flour, salt and cinnamon, and mix well.

In a medium pan that’s large enough to accommodate all the ingredients, heat the butter, sugar and golden syrup on a low to medium heat, stirring, until the butter melts and the sugar dissolves. Take off the heat and stir in the fruit and nut mixture.

While it’s still hot, tip the mix into the lined tray and spread it out into a 25cm x 35cm rectangle. Press down on the mix with the back of a wooden spoon, so it’s an even layer all over (avoid creating any gaps, though). Bake in the middle of the oven for 12-15 minutes, until golden brown all over, then remove and leave to set and cool completely.

Once the florentine mix has cooled, break the chocolate into small pieces and put them in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat for 20 seconds, remove and stir, then repeat in 20-second bursts until the chocolate has almost, but not completely melted – the rest will melt in the residual heat. Using a spoon, drizzle all the melted chocolate Jackson Pollock-style over the florentine mix, then leave to cool and set at room temperature (don’t put the tray in the fridge).

When the chocolate has set, very carefully flip the florentine mix on to a chopping board and either leave on the side with a knife nearby so people can help themselves, or cut into uniform bars and wrap in greaseproof paper secured with ribbon, for gifting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cheese biscuits, brittle and fig jam: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for edible Christmas gifts

It’s hard to write about homemade festive food gifts without sounding like a cliche. But some opinions are overused simply because they are, well, just so true. The older I get, the less “stuff” I want, and the more happiness looks like something delicious someone has taken the time to make for me. So, for anyone else planning on some DIY gifts for the weeks ahead, here is something savoury, something sweet and something to raise a glass (or piece of toast) to.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Chocolate#Vegans#Christmas#Food Drink
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
therecipecritic.com

Grandma’s Perfect Pie Crust

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Tender, buttery, and easy-to-make, my Grandma’s perfect pie crust is everything you need this Thanksgiving. It’s so foolproof, you won’t want store-bought again!. No matter the pie you want, this...
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
CBS LA

Three Delicious And Thrifty Thanksgiving Dishes From Chef Sandra Cordero

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you may be looking for some cheap, quick and easy recipe ideas. Decorated chef and food stylist Sandra Cordero, who owns the Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, recently showed CBS2’s Suzanne Marques three delicious seasonal dishes that offer a Spanish twist on traditional Thanksgiving fare. You’ll find the recipes below. Chef Cordero also gives back. During the pandemic, she helped cofound Regarding Her, a nonprofit that has already given out $150,000 in grants to women in the food industry. She said her staff was 80 percent women before the pandemic, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tastywoo.com

No-Bake Pina Colada Cream Pie

This pina colada cream pie is so beautiful, creamy, and really delicious! If you are a pina colada fan just like I am, then this is your dream dessert. No-bake and very easy to make, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the Graham cracker crust:. 1⅓ cup graham cracker crumbs.
RECIPES
magbloom.com

Pies for the Season

What is more classic in autumn than pie? Warm and fresh out of the oven or with a big dollop of whipped cream, pies are one of the quintessential food groups of the season. And as we all look forward to gathering with friends and family whenever it’s safe to do so this autumn, a pie makes the perfect treat to bring along and share.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Vegetarian Times

Our 14 Best Vegetarian and Vegan Stuffing Recipes for Thanksgiving

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. We recently asked our readers what food they love most about Thanksgiving and we got a surprising result. There is apparently a huge fan base that is heading straight for the vegetarian or vegan stuffing at their Thanksgiving feasts. And since we care about you and want you to have the best of everything, we wanted to create a guide to the best recipes to try. Maybe even those of you who go for green beans or swoon for sweet potatoes will find yourselves converted this year.
RECIPES
CNN

A sweet potato pie tradition that almost wasn't, and other stories of unforgettable family recipes

(CNN) — The holiday season is upon us, many of us have prepared our menus for the holiday dinners and parties. Some of you may be pulling grandma's braciole recipe steeped in tomato sauce or that creamy garlic mash your mom made every Thanksgiving. Or you may be undecided about using a tried and true roast turkey recipe your family has passed down for decades or frying something new.
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy