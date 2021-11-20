ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Turkey travel: Which Thanksgiving foods can you take on a plane?

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I06Yk_0d2eloA200

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — Thanksgiving weekend travel is famous for clogging airports. And to keep things running smoothly at security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration has announced which holiday foods travelers are allowed to take with them on the plane.

Storm Team 8 Thanksgiving travel forecast

Coming from afar won’t squelch peoples’ desire to bring their famous pumpkin pie or classic yams and marshmallows along for the ride to share with family and friends, so TSA has made it simple with some “food for thought.”

“If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint,” TSA said in a press release. “However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.”

These carry-on Thanksgiving foods are good to go:

  • Baked goods: Yes, that includes pumpkin pie
  • Meat: Frozen, cooked or otherwise, all meat is allowed, but please remember to package correctly.
  • Stuffing in all forms
  • Casseroles: Midwesterners, rejoice!
  • Mac ‘n Cheese: Fully cooked or not
  • Fresh vegetables
  • Fresh fruit
  • Candy: But do keep this in your carry-on, as otherwise, you may be asked to share
  • Spices

Food items allowed to be taken through security should still be placed in a plastic bag to make TSA screeners’ jobs easier, especially since food often needs additional security screening.

Air travel expected to be up, road travel down for holiday season

Thanksgiving foods that need to be placed in checked baggage:

  • Cranberry sauce
  • Gravy
  • Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider
  • Canned fruit or vegetables
  • Preserves, jams and jellies
  • Maple syrup
  • Anything else that has liquid or could be considered “spreadable”
Thanksgiving 2021: Talking turkey about vaccination etiquette

Find full TSA travel guidelines right here .

**Related video below: Now is time to get vaccinated before Thanksgiving, Ohio’s top doctor says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

Can You Leave a Turkey Out to Thaw Overnight?

The more you can prep before Thanksgiving, the better. I don’t know what Thanksgiving morning looks like in other households, but in mine it’s hectic; potatoes being mashed in the slow cooker, intermittent phone calls from relatives, pumpkin pies covering the counter and roasted vegetables waiting for a turn in the oven.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Midland Daily News

How to thaw your turkey safely and efficiently

For many Americans, turkey dinners take center stage on Thanksgiving and there’s nothing more inconvenient than a still frozen bird. With so many dishes to prepare and family members to chat with, it’s easy to forget to thaw the main course. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are many ways to make sure it’s ready to pop into the oven.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Etiquette#Tsa#Fresh Fruit#Wjw#Storm Team#Midwesterners#Spices Food#Preserves
CBS New York

Tri-State Area Airports Already Bustling With Thanksgiving Travelers; Experts Say Pack Your Patience

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are still a few days to go until Thanksgiving, but holiday travel is already picking up. The number of people passing through U.S. airports over the weekend reached levels not seen since before the pandemic. But as CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday, the new federal vaccine mandate may slow down some travelers. With holiday greetings on the way, so is the gridlock. From LaGuardia Airport, where lines to get through TSA checkpoints were longer than usual, to John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport, local transit hubs were already packed. “It’s the holidays. It happens,”...
LIFESTYLE
CNN

Holiday travel is always a nightmare, but this year will be worse

New York (CNN Business) — The holiday travel season is off to a relatively smooth start, with good weather and few canceled flights. But many in the industry are worried that luck won't hold all the way until the holiday season ends just after New Year's. Major US airlines are...
TRAVEL
CBS Boston

What Thanksgiving Foods Are Safe For Pets To Eat?

BOSTON (CBS) – Animal advocates are reminding pet owners to be careful this Thanksgiving as there are some holiday staples that can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Don’t let your pets have any stuffing as it often contains onions, chives or garlic, which are all toxic to pets. Make sure your dog doesn’t eat any cooked turkey bones, which can damage their digestive system. And if you’re giving your pet any turkey meat, make sure it’s a very small amount. A 5 oz. serving of dark meat for a small dog is the caloric equivalent of an entire 8-inch pumpkin pie for a human. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends not allowing pets to have any turkey at all, saying that fatty foods are hard to digest. The organization also recommends not giving pie, desserts, or yeast dough to pets, and also suggests keeping trash where your pets can’t find it. As a holiday treat, the AVMA says people should instead make or buy Thanksgiving treats that are just for pets.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Turkey? Is Turkey Safe For Cats?

Can cats eat turkey? The short answer is yes. As obligate carnivores, meat should form the majority of a cat's diet. So turkey can definitely become part of your feline's meal times; although, there are some safety considerations to take note of before you go ahead and serve up the bird. The post Can Cats Eat Turkey? Is Turkey Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
disneyfoodblog.com

EVERYWHERE You Can Find Thanksgiving Food in Disney World!

It’s the holiday season, and there are a ton of exciting happenings in Disney World!. The Very Merriest After Hours event has kicked off at Magic Kingdom and the parks are decked out from top to bottom in seasonal decor. It may feel like Disney World is skipping right over Thanksgiving, but don’t worry! If you’re heading to the parks during Thanksgiving week, there will be plenty of places to grab a traditional meal.
LIFESTYLE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy