Manchester United have “no plan” for replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Gary Neville, who has criticised the club’s hierarchy in a withering assessment of their recent record. Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday morning following a dismal 4-1 defeat at Watford which left United seventh in the table, having lost four of the past five league games. The former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been reported as among the leading contenders to take over at Old Trafford, but United said in a statement announcing Solskjaer’s sacking that they are searching for an interim coach to take over until...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO