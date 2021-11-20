ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

RUPCO extends application deadline for Section 8 waitlist

Mid-Hudson News Network
 5 days ago

KINGSTON – RUPCO, as local administrator for State Homes and Community Renewal, will extend application window for the Ulster County Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List, also known as Section 8 to November 30. The Ulster County HCV Waiting List opened on October 15 and will now...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

