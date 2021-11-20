Holiday Cabaret/Jazz

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catch Maryline Blackburn live on stage at The Cellar @ Olive Bistro Midtown. Enjoy...

KSN News

KSN holiday recipes

The team at KSN has brought together some of our favorite recipes to share. Most of these recipes were “tested” by the KSN staff this week and we can attest that they are delicious! APPETIZERS Mom’s Cheese Ball – Laura McMillan, digital producer  Nana’s Christmas Crab Dip – Hunter Funk, news reporter MAIN COURSES Jeanne’s Golden Meatball Soup – Rachel […]
RECIPES
orangeobserver.com

Horizon West Theatre Company hosting auditions for holiday cabaret

The Horizon West Theatre Company is searching for local performers for its holiday cabaret. The cabaret, Holidays On the Horizon, will return on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. The company will host auditions for the show this Tuesday, Nov. 16, at People of the Faith Lutheran Church. Horizon West Theatre...
THEATER & DANCE
KEDM

ULM Holiday Jazz concert Monday night

On Monday November 22nd at 7:30pm, the ULM Jazz Ensemble hosts their “Home for the Holidays” concert featuring holiday big band favorites. This concert will present selections from Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and many seasonal favorites performed with big band flair. With a special program comes special guest. The ensemble will be joined by guest artist Dr. Trevor Davis on clarinet, and guest conductor Matthew Anklan.
MUSIC
Houston Chronicle

Friendswood theater’s December shows include holiday cabaret

It might be short-sleeve weather in southeast Texas, but a holiday cabaret Dec. 3-5 at Purple Box Theater in Friendswood could have you humming “Let it Snow.”. We’ve got a lot of songs, a big mixture of carols and top Christmas songs, and some you’ve never heard before, like ‘White Christmas in Houston,’” said Cathy Holbrook, the group’s founding artistic director.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Herald and News

‘Christmas, Contigo’ opens at Oregon Cabaret Theatre

ASHLAND – The world premiere of “Christmas, Contingo,” the Oregon Cabaret Theatre’s holiday season, opens Friday, Nov. 19 at the Ashland theater. The show, set in the Hialeah neighborhood of Miami, was written by Carlos-Zenen Trujillo, a graduate of Southern Oregon University and is native of Bejucal, Cuba. In “Contigo,”...
OREGON STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Bar Centro Spins ‘The ABCs of Jazz’

Jazz has been around for more than a century and during that time, the music went in so many directions and accumulated a vast discography. The legacy has become so large that newcomers or casual listeners can be intimidated. One Milwaukee woman has an idea of how to sort through...
MILWAUKEE, WI
latrobebulletinnews.com

Cabaret Theatre to reopen this weekend

Since Feb. 29, 2020, the only sign of theatrical life at Olde Main Theater in Latrobe, has been a on-stage ghost light. “The ghost light is a single light bulb mounted on a stand and left to burn whenever no one is in the theater,” said John Carosella, artistic director for the Cabaret Theatre. “Ours has burned day and night since we closed down as a pandemic precaution.”
THEATER & DANCE
Powell Tribune

Jazz Expo

Jazz Expo with Combos and Studio Singers at 7 p.m. at the Nelson Performing Arts Auditorium. Join the NWC Music Department for a night of jazz presented by Dr. Zach Paris and Dr. Tristan Eggener. This event will also feature NWC’s Studio Singers, directed by Eric Hagmann. This event is free and open to the public.
MUSIC
buckscountyherald.com

Items wanted for exhibition to memorialize Chez Odette cabaret

Community members are invited to loan items and share their memories for inclusion in an exhibition celebrating New Hope’s legendary cabaret, Chez Odette. River House at Odette’s in New Hope will debut the limited-time, museum-style exhibition in partnership with the New Hope Historical Society (NHHS). Hosted in NHHS’s headquarters at...
NEW HOPE, PA
yoursun.com

FST presents the cabaret 'Friends in Low Places'

Florida Studio Theatre presents the original music revue, "Friends in Low Places," celebrating the contemporary country musicians who transformed their genre and shot to the top of the charts. Exploring the artists who brought country music into the mainstream, like Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert and George Strait, this all-new cabaret features such songs as “Could I Have This Dance,” “Bluebird” and “Good Hearted Woman.” Created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, Friends in Low Places begins playing Nov. 17-March 27 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret.
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

Haus Jazz Club - Free Entry

8:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 9:00pm) Come and listen to some of the best jazz music the city has to offer, free of charge!. **** Last guaranteed entry with a ticket is 7pm ****. Featuring The Alchemy Trio. Till the early hours of the morning we will also have an...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Joanie Pallatto's 'My Original Plan' To Debut At Venus Cabaret Theater in Chicago

..witness the Martha Graham of jazz reinventing the genre. It was one of the most exciting, odd, life-affirming, and eye-catching shows ever, indeed, it was exactly what cabaret should be. —Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld, NY. This story appears courtesy of Lampkin Publicity Service. Visit Website | Purchase Tickets. For interview requests...
CHICAGO, IL
rehobothfoodie.com

Jazz for Beebe Oncology

Come spend Martin Luther King Jr's weekend with The Rehoboth Jazzfest at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Jan. 16! We have an exciting show featuring an evening with Boney James with opening artist Najee. Proceeds will benefit BEEBE HEALTHCARE ONCOLOGY SERVICES. Need a place to stay? Dover Downs...
LIFESTYLE
shorefire.com

Jeremy Lister Brings Out Old-School Class ﻿And Big Band Jazz On ‘Happy Holidays, Everyone’ Album Out Now

Today (11.12), Nashville-based songwriter Jeremy Lister showcases his knack for blending classic old-school sounds with big band jazz on his Sinatra-esque ‘Happy Holidays, Everyone’ album (Big Yellow Dog Music). Listen here: fanlink.to/HHE. "I have always had a deep love for the crooners (Sinatra, Sammy, Dean, Connick Jr, etc) and would...
MUSIC
duqsm.com

“All Together Now!” cabaret tributes contemporary theater

In conjunction with hundreds of performing arts groups across the country, this weekend, Duquesne’s Red Masquers are set to perform “All Together Now,” a cabaret-style musical revue. To the average theater-kid, the name Musical Theater International (MTI) will likely ring a bell, as they are the company from which theater...
DUQUESNE, PA

