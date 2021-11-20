Holiday Cabaret/Jazz

Florida Studio Theatre presents the original music revue, "Friends in Low Places," celebrating the contemporary country musicians who transformed their genre and shot to the top of the charts. Exploring the artists who brought country music into the mainstream, like Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert and George Strait, this all-new cabaret features such songs as “Could I Have This Dance,” “Bluebird” and “Good Hearted Woman.” Created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, Friends in Low Places begins playing Nov. 17-March 27 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret.
