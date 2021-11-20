ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIYzv_0d2ekzsG00
File--- File picture taken Oct.30, 2021 shows Werder's coach Markus Anfang during the interview in Bremen, Germany. He has resigned as coach of Werder Bremen. With this, the 47-year-old reacted on Saturday a few hours before the home match against FC Schalke 04 to investigations by the public prosecutor's office. There are suspicions that Anfang used a forged vaccination certificate. (Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP,file)

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant quit the club on Saturday over investigations into whether they used fake certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus.

Bremen managing director Frank Baumann said Anfang and Florian Junge “are taking responsibility and are helping to end the unrest that has arisen around the club and the team in the past few days.”

The Bremen prosecutors’ office is looking into claims both coaches used fake coronavirus vaccine documentation. Second-division Bremen said on Friday that Anfang had denied any wrongdoing.

“I received both of my vaccinations in an official vaccination center and got the documents to prove it,” Anfang had said in a club statement. “I very much hope that this matter will soon be cleared up.”

On Saturday, ahead of the team’s game against Schalke, Anfang told Bremen he was quitting “due to the extremely stressful situation for the club, the team, my family and myself.”

Proof of vaccination or a recent recovery from a virus infection is needed in Germany for entry to many restaurants or other public places, depending on different states’ rules.

Anfang took over as Bremen coach in June after the club was relegated from the Bundesliga following 40 years in the top division. Bremen is eighth in the second-division table.

Assistant coach Danjiel Zenkovic was to take charge for the game against Schalke.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Advocaat quits after three months as Iraq coach

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dutchman Dick Advocaat has resigned as coach of Iraq after failing to secure a single victory in six World Cup qualifiers in his three months in charge. The 74-year-old, who counts three stints as Netherlands coach among his many previous posts, will be replaced by Montenegrin Zeljko Petrovic on a caretaker basis for the Arab Cup, which gets underway in Qatar next week.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

AP Source: Rangnick talks with Man United over manager’s job

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has turned to renowned German coach Ralf Rangnick about rescuing the team’s season by taking temporary charge. No final agreement has been reached but discussions with United are ongoing about the former Leipzig coach leaving his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markus Anfang
The Associated Press

Canada-US World Cup qualifier slated for Jan. 30 in Ontario

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Hortons Field, an outdoor venue with artificial turf nicknamed “The Donut Box” in Hamilton, Ontario, will be the site of Canada’s home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday. The Jan. 30 game will be the first...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy