Airdrops were created especially for the crypto space. A new kind of marketing style involves dropping gifts of free tokens to a select number of new users to reward their loyalty, to draw attention to the project, or to attract new users. For the recipients of the airdrop, it proves to be a great way to earn new tokens from a variety of platforms and protocols or to build up an NFT collection without paying a cent.

