Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has reiterated that he is unwilling to sacrifice the Classics and the rest of the calendar in order to focus on the general classification of the Tour de France. The Frenchman sparked home hopes of a first win since 1985 when he held the yellow jersey for two weeks on the 2019 Tour, ultimately placing 5th overall, but he has yet to make a concerted tilt at final overall victory.

CYCLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO