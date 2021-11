Belgian cycling talent Ilan van Wilder and his employer Team DSM have been arguing since the beginning of July. Van Wilder was, among other things, angry at the fact that he was not allowed to ride the Vuelta of the Dutch-German cycling team. Our 21-year-old wanted to force him to leave, but the team of Roman Bardet and Tessj Bennott, among others, totally didn’t let that happen. The conflict appears to have turned into a lawsuit, but it didn’t get that far.

CYCLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO