CINCINNATI -- The serenade rained down from the stand known as the Bailey at TQL Stadium. They words were as familiar as they were uplifting. "Dos a cero! Dos a cero!" Yes, it was a new venue for the United States men's national team, and the mantra was directed at a new generation of players, too, but the scoreline provided the same sense of satisfaction for the U.S. squad, which beat Mexico 2-0 thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to give it three vital points on the road to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO