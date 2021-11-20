Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with Elixir Downtown

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited with Stacey Ashton, owner of Elixir Downtown, and her parents on Thursday, November 18th, 2021, to celebrate the Grand Opening of her coffee shop and eatery located inside the Franklin Market in Downtown Atlantic.

Stacey grew up in California with her parents Dusty & Steve Turner. About 22 years ago, during a cross-country trip, Steve spotted a Danish windmill and ventured into the town of Elk Horn where they bonded with the community and purchased an acreage with the hope to give their grandchildren memories of summers at the farm.

Through the years, Stacey decided to leave her elementary education career to move to Iowa for a slower, more cost-effective pace. Stacey dreamed of opening her own coffee shop that could provide a unique and comforting atmosphere while featuring fresh homemade appetizers, meals, and desserts.

With the help of her parents, Stacey acquired a space in the Franklin Market and quickly went to work creating her vison. In July of 2021, she opened her doors serving coffee, tea, lemonades, and specialty espresso drinks and slowly started adding items such as specialty salad, sandwiches, soups, and pizzas that have grown quickly in popularity.

Elixir Downtown is excited to begin taking reservations for “Elixir After 5.” This is an opportunity for customers to reserve time in the evening for an intimate dining experience while bringing in wine and/or beer for Stacey to pair with charcuterie boards, flat bread pizzas, and desserts.