Two Deer Donation Programs available to Iowa Deer Hunters

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Lewis) The shotgun deer season is fast approaching, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters of a couple of programs that handle extra deer meat.

Bryan Hayes from the Iowa Department of Natural Resource Office in Lewis says the Iowa Deer Exchange is one of those programs. The DNR launched the program one year ago and saw 650 people across the state either provide or accept deer meat through this new program. “The Iowa Deer Exchange program puts those two together,” said Hayes.

The other program is the long-standing Help Us Stop Hunger or HUSH. This partnership between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Food Bank of Iowa, and participating meat lockers.“This is another outlet for deer that have been harvested, maybe that extra doe, hunters are looking to donate,” Hayes said.

Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker in Bagley in Guthrie County and Zeb’s Smokehouse in Bedford participate in the HUSH program. Hunters who want to donate deer are asked to call these two lockers ahead of time to arrange to drop them off.

The phone number for Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker in Bagley is 641-427-5713. The phone number for Zeb’s Smokehouse in Bedford is 712-523-2526.

AARP: Things Are Much Better For Nursing Home Residents This Thanksgiving

(Des Moines, IA) — This holiday marks a return to visits in nursing homes for some who were not able to see family for the holidays. Iowa long-term care facilities kept visitors out last fall and winter to try to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. AARP state director, Brad Anderson, says it’s a much better situation for many this Thanksgiving. He says, “It’s remarkable because 12 months ago, we were handing out iPads, and people were celebrating Thanksgiving over Zoom in nursing homes. And we were seeing people from outside their windows, knocking on windows and trying to connect with them through panes of glass. And it was just heartbreaking.” The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were COVID outbreaks in 27 of the state’s 430 long-term care facilities. One-third of the nursing homes in the state COVID outbreaks at this time last year.
DES MOINES, IA
Ag Secretary Hearing Good News About Iowa Harvest

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says he is hearing good things as the harvest is almost done. “They’re telling me that they are thrilled with the yields and the grain quality, given what they thought could be the case with the drought that we had,” Naig says. “Folks are seeing yields that are much better than we had expected.” He says farmers are also thankful for replenishing fall rains. There will be less worrying about soil moisture heading into the spring.
IOWA STATE
Iowa won’t meet goal of less than 300 traffic deaths in 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say they will continue to strive for fewer than 300 annual traffic deaths, but it won’t happen in 2021. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that as of Friday, Iowa traffic death count stood at 312. Iowa Department of Transportation officials say that outpaces the death toll for the same date in the four previous years, but it is below the 350 count by the same time in 2016 — the last year that highway crashes claimed more than 400 lives. A safety campaign will continue that urges drivers to slow down, buckle up, drive sober and remain distraction-free heading into the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
IOWA STATE
