ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 – sources

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, amid an internal war over the role of Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi involving top shareholder Vivendi. Gubitosi, who survived...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cox: Telecom Italia and the curse of the euro era

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The leveraged takeover of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) in 1999 by an obscure auto-parts magnate from Mantua was the deal that baptised the euro era. For the first time, bankers were able to assemble a consortium of risk-takers in debt, equity and other securities – all denominated in the single currency which had been born a few months earlier – to launch an unthinkably large and aggressive capital markets transaction in which Roberto Colaninno and his mates took control of Italy’s telecommunications monopoly.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Vivendi says to hold onto Telecom Italia stake

MILAN (Reuters) – Vivendi has no plans to sell its stake in Telecom Italia, the French group said on Tuesday, reiterating it was a long-term investor in Italy’s biggest phone group and wanted to work with all stakeholders for its success. The comments came after U.S. fund KKR made a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecom Italia#Milan#Italy#Reuters#French#S P
mobileworldlive.com

Vivendi scotches KKR, Telecom Italia talk

Vivendi distanced away from a possible sale of its stake in Telecom Italia following a takeover bid for the operator from private equity investor KKR, insisting it remained a long-term investor and was determined to achieve success. A Vivendi representative told Mobile World Live the company remained committed to Telecom...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

KKR makes €11B approach to takeover Telecom Italia

Investment fund KKR launched an €11 billion bid to buyout Telecom Italia’s shares and take it private, the latest twist in the operator’s turbulent recent history following a period of poor performance under the current ownership. Telecom Italia stated it received a non-binding and indicative offer to purchase 100 per...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

KKR makes €33bn buyout offer for Telecom Italia

KKR has launched a more than €33bn offer to take Telecom Italia private in what would be one of the largest private equity buyouts of a European company in history. In a statement issued after a board meeting on Sunday, Telecom Italia said the US buyout fund had offered €0.505 a share in cash — a 45 per cent premium on the company’s closing price on Friday that would give the company an equity value of €10.7bn. It has roughly €22.5bn of net debt.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
740thefan.com

Factbox-Telecom Italia’s main assets and operations

MILAN (Reuters) – U.S. fund KKR has presented a non-binding proposal to buy Telecom Italia, valuing Italy’s former phone monopolist at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) excluding debt. Telecom Italia, Europe’s sixth largest telecoms group, offers fixed and mobile broadband services to wholesale and retail customers. Here is a snapshot...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Telecom Italia Could Seek Renegotiation of DAZN Deal - Sources

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) could seek to renegotiate a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) deal with streaming service DAZN to distribute Italy's Serie A soccer matches after the phone group posted lower than expected results, two sources familiar with the matter said. Telecom Italia and DAZN declined to comment....
SOCCER
US News and World Report

Vivendi Sees Current Telecom Italia CEO as Short Term Solution, Sources Say

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia's top investor Vivendi sees the current CEO of the former phone monopoly as a short-term solution given the company's problems, two sources close the French media giant said on Friday. TIM Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi survived a boardroom showdown on Thursday at a meeting sought by...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Mediapro Services Hires Former Focus & MGM Exec Antonio Salas In London

Former MGM and Focus Features sales exec Antonio Salas is joining Mediapro Services, the Mediapro Group division specializing in broadcast services for film and advertising productions filming in Spain and Portugal. The company offers services including technical equipment, broadcast professionals, legal and tax consultancy, in addition to location and casting services. London-based Salas is joining in a consultancy role and will combine the job with his other work in film financing, production, and international distribution. The sales exec previously worked at companies including Bankside Films, Focus Features, eOne and MGM, on projects including Tom McCarthy’s Oscar winner Spotlight, Amy by Asif Kapadia, Woody Allen’s...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Barcelona limbo: local rules to keep property affordable put development on hold

Alfons Hidalgo and Ishaan Nath stand on opposite sides of Barcelona’s real estate finish line. After a six-month search, Hidalgo has just completed the purchase of a €1.9m four-bedroom duplex penthouse in the city’s central Dreta de l’Eixample neighbourhood, while Nath is still in the early stages of looking for a €4m-€6m house to move his family to from Delhi.
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

Australia’s securities regulator sues ANZ over home loan referrals

(Reuters) – The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on Friday said it commenced legal proceedings against Australia and New Zealand Banking Group for home lone referrals under its ‘introducer program’. The regulator added https://asic.gov.au/about-asic/news-centre/find-a-media-release/2021-releases/21-318mr-asic-sues-anz-over-introducer-program-home-loan-referrals that between June 2016 and March 2018, ANZ breached consumer protection credit laws by accepting...
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

Factbox-Countries weigh need for booster COVID-19 shots

(Reuters) – Many countries are rolling out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, but there is no consensus among scientists that they are necessary and the World Health Organization wants the most vulnerable people worldwide to be fully vaccinated first. Here are some of the options countries and regions are considering:. NORTH...
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

ECB must keep options open beyond Dec amid uncertainty: accounts

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank must keep its policy options open beyond a crucial meeting in December as uncertainty over the likely evolution of inflation is exceptionally high, policymakers concluded in October, according to the accounts of the meeting. High inflation is still largely seen as temporary but...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

China CO2 emissions fall for first time since COVID rebound, report says

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s carbon emissions fell in the third quarter for the first time since its economic recovery from the coronavirus began, new research shows, partly as a result of a clampdown on property development and widespread coal shortages. The world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases saw CO2 emissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy