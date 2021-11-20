Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 – sources

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The leveraged takeover of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) in 1999 by an obscure auto-parts magnate from Mantua was the deal that baptised the euro era. For the first time, bankers were able to assemble a consortium of risk-takers in debt, equity and other securities – all denominated in the single currency which had been born a few months earlier – to launch an unthinkably large and aggressive capital markets transaction in which Roberto Colaninno and his mates took control of Italy’s telecommunications monopoly.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO