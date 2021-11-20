ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 – sources

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, amid an internal war over the role of Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi involving top shareholder Vivendi. Gubitosi, who survived...

q957.com

Orange CEO Richard’s future hangs on French court decision

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Orange will hold a board meeting on governance at the country’s biggest telecoms group whatever the court verdict on Wednesday in a case involving Chief Executive Stephane Richard, three sources close to the matter said. Richard, who denies any wrongdoing, faces charges of complicity in fraud...
BUSINESS
q957.com

Orange to replace CEO Richard by Jan. 31

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s biggest telecoms operator Orange will appoint a new chief executive officer by Jan. 31 at the latest, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Reuters. Orange’s board said it had accepted CEO Stephane Richard’s resignation as both chairman and chief...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Vivendi says to hold onto Telecom Italia stake

MILAN (Reuters) – Vivendi has no plans to sell its stake in Telecom Italia, the French group said on Tuesday, reiterating it was a long-term investor in Italy’s biggest phone group and wanted to work with all stakeholders for its success. The comments came after U.S. fund KKR made a...
BUSINESS
q957.com

Italy’s Draghi vetoes third Chinese takeover this year

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has vetoed the third Chinese takeover in the country since his government took office in February, an official Hong Kong filing by the rebuffed group showed. Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical said on Tuesday Rome had blocked its attempt to set up a joint...
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

Vivendi scotches KKR, Telecom Italia talk

Vivendi distanced away from a possible sale of its stake in Telecom Italia following a takeover bid for the operator from private equity investor KKR, insisting it remained a long-term investor and was determined to achieve success. A Vivendi representative told Mobile World Live the company remained committed to Telecom...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

KKR makes €11B approach to takeover Telecom Italia

Investment fund KKR launched an €11 billion bid to buyout Telecom Italia’s shares and take it private, the latest twist in the operator’s turbulent recent history following a period of poor performance under the current ownership. Telecom Italia stated it received a non-binding and indicative offer to purchase 100 per...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

European shares rise on telecom M&A; Telecom Italia soars over 20%

(Reuters) -European shares rose on Monday as Telecom Italia led a rally in the sector following a $12-billion bid from U.S. fund KKR to take Italy’s largest phone group private. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, reversing some of Friday’s declines inflicted by a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Factbox-Telecom Italia’s main assets and operations

MILAN (Reuters) – U.S. fund KKR has presented a non-binding proposal to buy Telecom Italia, valuing Italy’s former phone monopolist at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) excluding debt. Telecom Italia, Europe’s sixth largest telecoms group, offers fixed and mobile broadband services to wholesale and retail customers. Here is a snapshot...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Under-fire Telecom Italia CEO survives board showdown

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi survived a boardroom showdown on Thursday at a meeting sought by top investor Vivendi following two profit warnings in three months at Italy’s former phone monopoly. Vivendi has called into question Gubitosi’s role and sources close to the matter had said...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Mediapro Services Hires Former Focus & MGM Exec Antonio Salas In London

Former MGM and Focus Features sales exec Antonio Salas is joining Mediapro Services, the Mediapro Group division specializing in broadcast services for film and advertising productions filming in Spain and Portugal. The company offers services including technical equipment, broadcast professionals, legal and tax consultancy, in addition to location and casting services. London-based Salas is joining in a consultancy role and will combine the job with his other work in film financing, production, and international distribution. The sales exec previously worked at companies including Bankside Films, Focus Features, eOne and MGM, on projects including Tom McCarthy’s Oscar winner Spotlight, Amy by Asif Kapadia, Woody Allen’s...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Barcelona limbo: local rules to keep property affordable put development on hold

Alfons Hidalgo and Ishaan Nath stand on opposite sides of Barcelona’s real estate finish line. After a six-month search, Hidalgo has just completed the purchase of a €1.9m four-bedroom duplex penthouse in the city’s central Dreta de l’Eixample neighbourhood, while Nath is still in the early stages of looking for a €4m-€6m house to move his family to from Delhi.
WORLD
q957.com

Caterer Compass resumes dividend on upbeat profit as economies reopen

(Reuters) – Catering giant Compass Group on Tuesday resumed dividend payouts, forecast fiscal 2022 underlying profit margin to be over 6%, and reported better-than-expected annual profit, as it benefits from economic reopenings and record new business wins. The world’s largest catering company, which had suspended dividends in April 2020 to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
q957.com

EU proposes 9-month vaccination certificates, also linkage to booster jabs

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Thursday proposed that from Jan. 10 next year the European Union’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates be valid for nine months after full vaccination, and also opened the way for boosters to be linked to such passes. “The Commission is proposing a stronger focus on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

Czech president tests COVID positive, returning to hospital

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman tested positive for COVID-19 and was returning to hospital on Thursday after being released earlier in the day for a different treatment, his office said, confirming media reports. The office said the 77-year-old president’s work program would be suspended while he received treatment...
PUBLIC HEALTH

