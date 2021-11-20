Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 – sources

Former MGM and Focus Features sales exec Antonio Salas is joining Mediapro Services, the Mediapro Group division specializing in broadcast services for film and advertising productions filming in Spain and Portugal. The company offers services including technical equipment, broadcast professionals, legal and tax consultancy, in addition to location and casting services. London-based Salas is joining in a consultancy role and will combine the job with his other work in film financing, production, and international distribution. The sales exec previously worked at companies including Bankside Films, Focus Features, eOne and MGM, on projects including Tom McCarthy’s Oscar winner Spotlight, Amy by Asif Kapadia, Woody Allen’s...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO