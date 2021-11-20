ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

New DogPhone lets pets video call their owners when they are home alone

By Lisa Joyner (née Walden)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFetching sticks and chewing toys may soon be a thing of the past, as researchers at the University of Glasgow have created a clever ball that allows dogs to video call their owners when they are feeling lonely. Designed to tackle separation anxiety in pets, DogPhone is a soft...

Comments / 2

JustBes
5d ago

Sounds like a comedy sketch. Dog calls every few seconds while owner is in important business meeting.

