Tennis

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star...

www.ftimes.com

Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
Shore News Network

Chinese State Media Release Email They Claim Is From Missing Tennis Star Peng Shuai

Chinese state media released an email they claim to be written by missing tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been seen or heard from in days. Peng, a former doubles champion, accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex several years ago in a Nov. 2 post on Weibo. The post was taken down within 30 minutes and Peng was met with blanket censorship by the Chinese government.
NewsBreak
The Independent

Peng Shuai: Video appears to show missing Chinese tennis player at restaurant

Footage has been posted online appearing to show missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai smiling at a restaurant. The video was shared by state media on Saturday in an attempt to dispel worldwide fears about her safety, although the chief of the Women’s Tennis Association said it is “insufficient” to quash all concerns. The 67-second film purports to show the former Wimbledon doubles champion, who hasn’t been heard from directly for more than a fortnight, smiling and laughing while having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant.It was one of two clips posted on Twitter by the...
Yardbarker

Gerard Pique joins the campaign asking where missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is

Peng is one of the biggest sports stars in China and hasn’t been seen in two weeks according to The Journal , not since she made allegations that former-vice premier of the Chinese Communist Party Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex during a long-time on-and-off relationship. Tennis stars like Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have spoken out in disbelief that she’s still missing.
Slate

Videos of Missing Chinese Tennis Star Fail to Quell International Fears Over Her Safety

Footage that purports to show Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai at a tennis tournament on Sunday did little to quell the international outcry over her whereabouts and safety after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. Official photos published by the tournament organized by China Open shows Peng among guests at the tournament. The post on social media made no mention of the questions surrounding Peng, who had not been seen publicly since she said on social media on Nov. 2 that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her. Peng’s name immediately vanished from Chinese social media after he accusation, leading many tennis officials and star players to demand answers about the whereabouts of the three-time Olympian and former Wimbledon champion.
Axios

Missing Chinese tennis player tells Olympic Committee she is safe

The International Olympic Committee held a video call on Sunday with missing tennis player Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been a subject of international worry for weeks. The latest: Peng "explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time," according to the IOC statement released on Sunday.
TMZ.com

Missing Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Seen in Public, Skeptics Uncertain

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced -- so it appears -- after being MIA for weeks. Peng was front and center at a Beijing tennis tournament Sunday ... an event sponsored by the China Open. The 35-year-old former doubles champ is wearing a dark blue blazer as she poses...
The Week

IOC says its president video-chatted with missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, raising more questions

China worked hard this weekend to convince the world that tennis player Peng Shuai is fine, despite concerns she hasn't been seen in the three weeks since she publicly accused a high-ranking Chinese government official of sexual assault. The International Olympic Committee got involved Sunday, saying IOC president Thomas Bach had spoken with Peng for half an hour and releasing a still photo of their video chat.
The Guardian

The disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

At the beginning of November, the Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai publicly accused a former vice-premier of sexual assault, pitching the Communist party into a #MeToo scandal. Chinese authorities expunged her social media post within minutes and censors even appeared to block the word ‘tennis’ from online search results. Then Peng vanished from public view.
AFP

China's Tencent told to get state approval for new apps: state media

Gaming and messaging giant Tencent has been told all its new apps and updates must be approved by the government, state media reported, as Beijing continues its domestic tech sector crackdown. But Beijing abruptly turned on the sector late last year as concerns mounted over its aggressive expansion and allegations of monopolistic practices and data abuses –- paralleling similar unease with tech firms in the United States and elsewhere.
Frankfort Times

Italy could consider making vaccines mandatory for players

ROME (AP) — The Italian soccer federation is considering asking the government to make it mandatory for top-level players to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. The Italian government has cracked down on unvaccinated people and a new decree this week made vaccinations mandatory for law enforcement, military and all school employees, among others. Previously, vaccines were only required for health care workers and anyone who worked in eldercare homes.
TheConversationCanada

#WhereisPengShuai: Totalitarianism, violence against women and an overdue Olympic boycott?

Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and rape. On Nov. 2, 2021, Chinese tennis pro Peng Shuai took to Weibo — a Chinese microblogging site — to recount her alleged sexual assault at the hands of high-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member and former vice premier of China, Zhang Gaoli. The post was removed after about 20 minutes and Peng’s account was suspended. After an international outcry, Chinese state media released what they claim was an email from Peng to Women’s Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon, but the note’s authenticity was questioned. China Global Television Network, the state’s international media platform,...
