Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 – sources

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, amid an internal war over the role of Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi involving top shareholder Vivendi. Gubitosi, who survived...

Comments / 0

