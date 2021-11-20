WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A strong cold front will sweep through Western New York Thursday night bringing gusty winds, much colder temperatures and more lake effect snow. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Chautauqua County from 1 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service is predicting between 6 to 11 inches of snow to fall during that time frame with those persistent lake effect snow bands. A prime target area will be the Chautauqua Ridge with higher totals in that region. However, areas like Stockton, Cassadaga, Jamestown, and Charlotte can expect a healthy shot of snow.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO