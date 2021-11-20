ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 – sources

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, amid an internal war over the role of Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi involving top shareholder Vivendi. Gubitosi, who survived...

Reuters

Cox: Telecom Italia and the curse of the euro era

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The leveraged takeover of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) in 1999 by an obscure auto-parts magnate from Mantua was the deal that baptised the euro era. For the first time, bankers were able to assemble a consortium of risk-takers in debt, equity and other securities – all denominated in the single currency which had been born a few months earlier – to launch an unthinkably large and aggressive capital markets transaction in which Roberto Colaninno and his mates took control of Italy’s telecommunications monopoly.
kfgo.com

Vivendi says to hold onto Telecom Italia stake

MILAN (Reuters) – Vivendi has no plans to sell its stake in Telecom Italia, the French group said on Tuesday, reiterating it was a long-term investor in Italy’s biggest phone group and wanted to work with all stakeholders for its success. The comments came after U.S. fund KKR made a...
mobileworldlive.com

Vivendi scotches KKR, Telecom Italia talk

Vivendi distanced away from a possible sale of its stake in Telecom Italia following a takeover bid for the operator from private equity investor KKR, insisting it remained a long-term investor and was determined to achieve success. A Vivendi representative told Mobile World Live the company remained committed to Telecom...
Financial Times

KKR makes €33bn buyout offer for Telecom Italia

KKR has launched a more than €33bn offer to take Telecom Italia private in what would be one of the largest private equity buyouts of a European company in history. In a statement issued after a board meeting on Sunday, Telecom Italia said the US buyout fund had offered €0.505 a share in cash — a 45 per cent premium on the company’s closing price on Friday that would give the company an equity value of €10.7bn. It has roughly €22.5bn of net debt.
q957.com

Factbox-Telecom Italia’s main assets and operations

MILAN (Reuters) – U.S. fund KKR has presented a non-binding proposal to buy Telecom Italia, valuing Italy’s former phone monopolist at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) excluding debt. Telecom Italia, Europe’s sixth largest telecoms group, offers fixed and mobile broadband services to wholesale and retail customers. Here is a snapshot...
Shore News Network

KKR approach boosts Telecom Italia shares

MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) rose as much as 30% on Monday, after U.S. fund KKR presented a non-binding proposal to buy Italy’s former phone monopoly valuing it at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion). The move comes as a boardroom war rages at Italy’s biggest phone group, which...
