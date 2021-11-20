ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago thieves target Neiman Marcus, GameStop amid Rittenhouse protests

By Brie Stimson
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThieves reportedly targeted a Neiman Marcus store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile and a GameStop store on the South Side on Friday night as protesters took the streets to oppose Kyle Rittenhouse’s’ acquittal. Chicago police wouldn’t confirm if the thefts were related to the protests, according to FOX 32 in...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 23

John R. Graham
5d ago

They are not protests they are riots, this is all Lightfoots fault she has encouraged this behavior since day one. She has single handedly destroyed this city

Reply(1)
17
John Helkowski
5d ago

get in the streets protest stay in the streets keep doing what your doing get that free stuff keep emptying them stores rioting and looting it all works daily more power and influence the trial all about white privilege and supremacy white tears young white boy defendant the white jury the judge the young white boy defendant being so afraid of the big bad BLM protesters baloney if this were a young black man he would have been shot.and killed by the racist police or tried and sentenced by a racist jury DOJ needs to investigate this whole judicial system needs and will soon be remade.along with.america and it will be with THE GREAT AOC and THE SQUAD and KAMALA HARRIS and so many other amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️ running this country doing and saying and getting whatever they want by any means necessary making America into what they want it to be a far left radiical socialist Marxist agenda hating America hatred of police and Israel hate speech race baiting achieving their goals each and everyda

Reply(3)
2
Tom Graham
5d ago

Protest? Sounds like looting to me.

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WISN

Who are Kyle Rittenhouse's victims?

Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial Monday for shooting three men, killing two of them, on Aug. 25, 2020, during the third night of protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, claims he shot the protesters in self-defense. A jury will...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

LIVE UPDATES: Protesters Shut Down Michigan Avenue Following Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal

CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters are marching in downtown Chicago following Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal on all charges in his trial for fatally shooting two people and injuring a third in unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Jesse Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition are leading a group calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the trial, citing that a “mostly white jury” found him not guilty. HAPPENING NOW – People protesting Rittenhouse verdict gathering at Federal Plaza in Chicago. Chanting: “The people’s verdict: Guilty” The group will march through Downtown later this afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/JrJ76JciZp — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) November 20, 2021 The protest began...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
WGN News

Small group protests Rittenhouse verdict on Mag Mile

CHICAGO — Reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was not just in Kenosha, Wisconsin.   Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings  Just outside Millennium Park in Chicago, protesters shut down the Michigan Avenue and Madison Street intersection Friday night. A couple dozen people formed a circle. The group […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves Strike In Grab-And-Run Nieman Marcus Store On Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves hit the Neiman Marcus store on the Magnificent Mile in a grab-and-run incident Thursday night, taking an unknown amount of merchandise. At 6:45 p.m., multiple thieves pulled up in two or three vehicles and went into at the Neiman Marcus store at 737 N. Michigan Ave. They took large amounts of merchandise from the store and then fled in the vehicles, police said. No one was in custody late Friday. Police did not have further details. There was a large police presence in Chicago Thursday night due to concerns about unrest following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but there were few calls. There is no indication that this incident was related to any civil unrest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves Hit Game Stop In Chatham, Take Unknown Amount Of Merchandise

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves took an unknown amount of merchandise from a Game Stop in Chatham Friday evening. At 6:20 p.m., thieves took an unknown amount of merchandise from the Game Stop at 8546 S. Cottage Grove Ave., police said. Video from Chopper 2 showed police at the scene and a broken window at the store. No one was in custody late Friday. Police did not have further details. There was a large police presence in Chicago Thursday night due to concerns about unrest following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but there were few calls. There is no indication that this incident was related to any civil unrest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Protesters March Downtown In Wake Of Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal

CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters gathered at Federal Plaza and marched downtown Friday night, in the wake of the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The protesters marched to Michigan Avenue and Madison Street, where police stopped them from going farther north. CBS 2’s photographer at the scene estimated there were about 60 to 100 protesters. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges earlier Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Chicago Mayor#Shooting#Fox 32#Democrat
CBS Chicago

Protesters In Chicago Denounce Justice System After Rittenhouse Acquittal

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of protesters shut down streets in downtown Chicago Saturday in opposition to the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal. The protest, which started in Federal Plaza, lasted 2.5 hours and remained peaceful. Demonstrators had multiple messages echoing through downtown on a busy day. The protest snaked through major arteries downtown, even stopping traffic on Michigan Avenue for some time. People from holiday celebrations even joined in or looked on. It was a movement, as protesters called into question the country’s criminal justice system. They held signs denouncing white supremacy. There were also chants in oppsition to police. What seems to be a common...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson To Lead Protest In Kenosha In Response To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. Jesse Jackson will lead a march through Kenosha, in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Rev. Jackson and others plan to retrace the route Kyle Rittenhouse took the night he killed two men and injured a third. He will also be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate federal crimes they say Rittenhouse committed the night of the fatal shootings. The march comes just one day after hundreds of people shut down some streets in Chicago to protest Rittenhouse’s acquittal. The protest started at Federal Plaza and snaked through major arteries of downtown. Protesters stopped traffic on Michigan Avenue...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

New York, Chicago, Portland Street Protests And Thefts Erupt Over Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Decision

Friday night stayed mostly quiet in Los Angeles, but street protests erupted into violence in several cities across the US, most prominently in New York, Chicago and Portland, Oregon. The night protests were in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier in the day. More protests are expected today and Sunday. On Friday night: In the New York borough of Queens, there were at least five arrests and some property damage. Hundreds marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan on Friday night, blocking traffic after the verdict. In Portland, Oregon, police declared a riot in the downtown area near the Multnomah County Justice Center, authorities said. Rioters smashed a window on a city print shop and the rear window of a police vehicle. Chicago saw a mob attack a Neiman Marcus store on the Magnificent Mile. A GameStop on the South side also was invaded. San Francisco saw six arrests in the Union Square shopping district. A Louis Vuitton store was “emptied out,” according to a report. Other looting and vandalism in that area was reported.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Portland police declare ‘riot’ amid protests after polarising Rittenhouse verdict as victims plea for peace

Officials across the US and the families of victims have urged for calm as protests in several cities followed the polarising outcome in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.In New York around 300 people marched and carried placards from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to the Brooklyn Bridge before crossing into lower Manhattan on Friday.Rittenhouse faced five felonies for fatally shooting two men and injuring another with an AR-15-style rifle in the volatile aftermath of a police brutality protest on 25 August, 2020. He was acquitted on 19 November following a 15-day trial with nearly four days of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Fox News

672K+
Followers
128K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy