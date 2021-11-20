ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google is working to bring iMessage reactions to Android

By David Nield
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple iMessage remains very much an iOS-only app – mainly because Apple knows it keeps people locked into the iPhone – but Google is working on bringing at least some level of iMessage support into its own Messages app for Android. As spotted by 9to5Google, new code in Google...

