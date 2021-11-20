Late night murder in Treme

NOPD is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Friday night on North Claiborne near the intersection with Esplanade Avenue.

At around 11:45p.m., NOPD First District officers responded to the location for a call of aggravated battery by shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unknown adult male victim suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify those responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide or anonymously call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.