Pastoral Perspective: An unforgettable Christmas gift

 5 days ago
I have received many gifts for Christmas — some great, others good and some perhaps better forgotten. However, one of the best and most unforgettable Christmas gifts I have ever received was small, cheap and very ordinary, but to me it was one of the greatest and best ever.

Many years ago, and what seems like another lifetime, I found myself working a shutdown on Christmas Eve. Most folks who know me know I used to work as an industrial electrician. Our crew was working on a line in a local cigarette factory. Over the Christmas break the plant would shutdown and overhaul or fix certain parts of the processing line. We had a short time to bring the line back up with the required upgrades as the plant would soon after Christmas begin manufacturing.

Christmas Eve and Christmas day work needed to continue to meet the deadline. Of course, most guys wanted off to spend time with family, so volunteers were asked to work on the skeleton crew. The money was good but the time inconvenient. Having just come out on the other end of a failed marriage, feeling depressed, dejected and down right hopeless, I volunteered. I could use the money; and besides I had nowhere to be or no one to hang out with as my young sons had gone with their mother to spend the holiday with family out of state. Christmas with my boys would have to wait for another time.

I was lying under a conveyer in the Hogshead section (beginning of manufacturing where the raw tobacco starts off on the process of becoming cigarettes) of the plant running conduit. I had just set a trapeze hanger for my run and was taking some measurements. It was about 6:30 on Christmas Eve night with just the few misfits on our crew around. We had another hour or two of work left and planned to get an early start to the next days work around 6 a.m.

This was not a flowery politically correct group of guys and of course crude jokes and ribbing of each other were common place. This was our way to keep our minds off our dilemma and as a means to pass time; this line of work was not for the faint of heart or easily offended.

I was double checking my measurements before crawling out from under the conveyer to cut and thread my next piece of the conduit puzzle. As I began to write down the measurements on my note pad a hand reached down under the conveyer with a candy cane and handed it to me. This was not a normal hand of a construction worker this hand had on a black glove and had white fluffy stuff around the top with velvety red above. It was Santa Claus or some variation of somebody dressed like Old Saint Nick.

I peered out from underneath the conveyer to see the joke and get the final volley of its sarcasm from whoever it was perpetrating this deed upon me and low and behold it was not a joke. It was a group of folks who knew of our plight and had come dressed as elves and one as Santa to extend a Merry Christmas greeting to a bunch of misfits and castoffs on this most special of nights.

They had taken of their own time and festivities; left their families for a period and come to a place I’m sure most of them would rather not be on Christmas Eve, to handout a few candy canes and sing a song and wish a Merry Christmas.

This group of individuals may never know the extent their gracious gift of time and a simple candy cane had upon me and the other guys on the crew. It was readily received and heartily welcomed at the time. We clapped and profusely thanked the group for their kindness and thoughtfulness.

I can’t vouch for you but I for one am growing weary of the overindulgency that seems to be taking over and inundating Christmas. Each year the cry of bigger and more expensive is better rings constantly on TV, newsprint and web advertising.

Christmas appears to be giving way to “Persentmas, Partymas, and a plethora of variations of Secularmas celebrations.” Yes, Christmas is getting lost in Christmas.

This year I hope each of us can remember and be thankful for a special Christmas gift that we have received. It doesn’t have to be expensive or put you in hock until next Christmas but it should reflect the love and fellowship that Christ truly puts in Christmas.

You see a candy cane and song was a great Christmas gift to me and others many years ago. Just like the widow’s mite in Luke 21 small gifts can be of large value; and just like in Matthew 25 when we do something for the least of these, we have done it unto Christ and his face is ever before us this Christmas and everyday of the year.

Luke 21:1-4

“He looked up and saw rich people putting their gifts into the treasury; he also saw a poor widow put in two small copper coins. He said, 'Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put in more than all of them; for all of them have contributed out of their abundance, but she out of her poverty has put in all she had to live on.'”

Matthew 25:31-46

“When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, then he will sit on the throne of his glory. All the nations will be gathered before him, and he will separate people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats, and he will put the sheep at his right hand and the goats at the left. Then the king will say to those at his right hand, 'Come, you that are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world; for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you took care of me, I was in prison and you visited me.' Then the righteous will answer him, 'Lord, when was it that we saw you hungry and gave you food, or thirsty and gave you something to drink? And when was it that we saw you a stranger and welcomed you, or naked and gave you clothing? And when was it that we saw you sick or in prison and visited you?' And the king will answer them, 'Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.'

“Then he will say to those at his left hand, 'You that are accursed, depart from me into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels; for I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did not welcome me, naked and you did not give me clothing, sick and in prison and you did not visit me.' Then they also will answer, 'Lord, when was it that we saw you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not take care of you?' Then he will answer them, 'Truly I tell you, just as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me.' And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.'”

Peace and grace from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to each of you as we celebrate his birth!

Rev. Carlin Ours pastors at First Lutheran Church

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

