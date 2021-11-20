ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pastor's Corner: Power up through prayer

By By Rev. Brian King
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjUV6_0d2eeHyi00

“Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” James 5:16 NKJV

Suddenly, your palms are sweaty, your mind’s a blank, your mouth won’t move, and you can’t find your voice. No, you haven’t just seen the most beautiful creature on God’s green earth, you have been asked to say the closing prayer at your church or even a family gathering.

Or how about this: You’re the only one in the house. No one’s expected home for hours. You kneel on the floor, figuring that now you’ll be able to pray. But as the words come out, you feel self-conscious. You wonder if anyone is listening … including God.

If that is you, take heart. Lots of Christians talk a big talk about the importance of prayer, but few admit or seem to remember how difficult it can be, especially when you haven’t had a whole lot of practice.

You may need some pointers to get started, and there’s no better place to start than the Bible. Take a look at the Lord’s Prayer for instance. You’re not expected to use those exact words, though there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Jesus gave you His prayer as a model for your own: acknowledging who God is, desiring His will to be accomplished on earth, asking for basic needs, seeking forgiveness and deliverance, and praising Him.

You can’t go wrong praying this prayer every day. This is a great way to start the morning, getting comfortable by hearing yourself speak forth these powerful words and setting the rest of your day in confidence knowing you have been talking with your Heavenly Father.

You can also try praying the Psalms. Many individual Psalms were written as prayers to our Lord. Find those that express what’s in your heart and pray them back to God. Since some Psalms are very personal, save this for your private times of prayer.

Find other scriptures that you can pray back to God. “Lord, You say in your Word, the Bible, that where two or three are gathered in Your Name, You are in the midst, so we believe You are with us now.”

Or, “Lord, according to your Word, If I confess my sins and faults, You will be faithful to forgive me and lead me into righteousness or right standing with You.”

Depending on the scripture you choose, you can use this method for both public and private prayer. The more you pray in your private time, the more comfortable you will be and the Holy Spirit will give you the boldness to pray in public. There is nothing wrong with practicing in private until you’re comfortable with public prayer.

But never forget this, Our Heavenly Father is longing to hear you express to Him what’s in your heart. Your eloquence is meaningless. God wants to hear from your heart. What counts is the genuine love and faith behind your words, no matter how simple they may be.

Here are some things to help you overcome in your prayer life.

• Trust God to help me overcome my discomfort with prayer, both public and private. Remember, Greater is our God that is in you, than he that is in the world.

• Give to God my fear when I pray publicly and my self-consciousness when I pray privately.

• Realize that prayer is simply a matter of talking with God. He wants to hear from you and loves and cherishes you very much.

• Pray in my own way, avoiding eloquent sounding words that I don’t use.

• Understand that the more I pray, the more comfortable and easier my prayer will be. I love what it says in Philippians 4:6, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.”

Another great scripture is in Isaiah 65:24, “The Lord said, 'It shall come to pass that before they call, I will answer, and while they are still speaking, I will hear.'” NKJV

This Thanksgiving season is a time to reflect and ponder this past year. Yes, our world is changing, but one thing is not changing, Our Heavenly Father’s love for you and me. Be encouraged and know that God is for us and wants the best for us. That is why He sent His beloved Son, Jesus, to die for our sins and faults.

Jesus wants to have a relationship with you, not just on Sundays or when it is convenient for us, He wants a time of getting together and having a conversation.

Prayer is a time to “Power Up.” The Holy Spirit will lead and guide you if you let Him, to have the greatest prayer time ever.

May you all have the very best prayer life with the One who loves you the most. A very blessed Thanksgiving to you all!

Rev. Brian King pastors at First Baptist Church of Fairbury

Comments / 5

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Corydon Democrat

Discerning God’s answer to prayer

Last week, we looked at scripture that concerned just how God does answer our prayers. Previously, we learned that God always answers our prayers. God’s answer may be yes, maybe no and maybe to patiently wait awhile. When God says “no,” it is to keep us from doing something that...
RELIGION
wcrecord.com

From the Pastor’s Desk

The holiday season is such a great time of year. Personally, I love it, and as a pastor, I love it. I love the music, the colors, the people, the food. Oh man, give me that sweet turkey coma that comes after Thanksgiving and all of those wonderful Christmas cookies. Thanksgiving and Christmas are so much fun. For many, it […]
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
advantagenews.com

Prayer, Alton Memorial team lead family through COVID-19

As a woman of faith, Amanda Gavaza is grateful to God and the Intensive Care Unit at Alton Memorial Hospital for her husband’s recovery from COVID-19. Stephen “Walt” Gavaza, 44, came to the Emergency Department on the evening of July 20 with severe breathing difficulties after testing positive three days earlier. Little did the Gavazas know that it would be Aug. 28 before Walt would return home.
ALTON, IL
Temple Daily Telegram

Pastor's Corner: A thankful attitude is a core foundation for Christianity

An attitude of gratitude determines altitude and latitude. A thankful attitude will take you higher and farther in life, and it is a major factor for success. A Harvard study on successful people showed that attitude, not aptitude or education, was the major factor in 80% of successful people. A...
RELIGION
Daily Democrat

A different case for prayer | Clergy Corner

As Christians, we all know the reasons why we should pray. To list a few — to fulfil our obligation to Him under the virtue of justice and religion, to adore Him, to petition Him, to thank Him, to praise Him, to ask for His help in doing His will.
RELIGION
bigrapidsnews.com

Pastor's Pen: Vision

Our physical vision is one of our most important senses, as we grow older it seems to dim. I know personally that while trying to deny the failing focus of my eyes, that my arms are no longer long enough to correct the problem. Then came the day that I...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastors#My Prayer#Word Of God#Thanksgiving#Christians
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Tuesday, November 23 - Trust in Him through Prayer

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:6-7 God makes an amazing promise...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Prayer Power: Start Your Day Off Right

The past few years have been filled with change for my wife and me. The sale of our long-time home. A move across the country. Settling into a new home in a new climate and community, along with new jobs and, of course, some pandemic-related adjustments. Times like these are...
RELIGION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Writer's Corner: Thankful on Thanksgiving

Around this time of year we are to be thankful for all of our blessings. Sometimes when bad moments happen in our lives we tend to forget what blessings are in front of us. I’ve done it so many times, but thanks to God he showed them to me. I’m...
FESTIVAL
Itemlive.com

Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith

I am a person of faith and I write for a living, but I’ve always been uncomfortable writing about faith. Oh sure, I’ve written plenty about religion, including dozens of The post Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WNEM

Flint pastor on Arbery trial: Our prayers were answered

A Flint pastor who went down to Georgia to protest outside the courthouse where three men were tried in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery reacted to the guilty verdicts given on Wednesday. "Today we can, as people of faith, be encouraged that we know that God heard our prayers,"...
FLINT, MI
ccenterdispatch.com

PASTORS CORNER

Greetings to all as we look forward to our holiday seasons, however we worship. Thanksgiving time is always a special time for family and friends to gather and look back on the year falling behind us, and look toward the Advent Season as we once again anticipate the birth of Christ.
RELIGION
lincolnjournalonline.com

The Pastor’s Corner

We are all familiar with the famous painting of the Last Supper, by Leonardo DaVinci. This world- famous painting is the artist’s conception of Jesus sitting at the table in the upper room with his disciples, the night before he was crucified. He began working on the mural in 1495, and it took him three years to complete. But there […]
RELIGION
wcrecord.com

From the Pastor’s Desk

Corrie Ten Boom lived in Holland during the time of the Nazi occupation. She and other members of her family spent time in the concentration camps because of their refusal to give up their faith in God and for trying to help Jews escape the Nazis. She experienced many trials in her life, yet she never quit trusting in God, […]
RELIGION
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

23
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy