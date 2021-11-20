Pastor's Corner: Power up through prayer

“Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” James 5:16 NKJV

Suddenly, your palms are sweaty, your mind’s a blank, your mouth won’t move, and you can’t find your voice. No, you haven’t just seen the most beautiful creature on God’s green earth, you have been asked to say the closing prayer at your church or even a family gathering.

Or how about this: You’re the only one in the house. No one’s expected home for hours. You kneel on the floor, figuring that now you’ll be able to pray. But as the words come out, you feel self-conscious. You wonder if anyone is listening … including God.

If that is you, take heart. Lots of Christians talk a big talk about the importance of prayer, but few admit or seem to remember how difficult it can be, especially when you haven’t had a whole lot of practice.

You may need some pointers to get started, and there’s no better place to start than the Bible. Take a look at the Lord’s Prayer for instance. You’re not expected to use those exact words, though there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Jesus gave you His prayer as a model for your own: acknowledging who God is, desiring His will to be accomplished on earth, asking for basic needs, seeking forgiveness and deliverance, and praising Him.

You can’t go wrong praying this prayer every day. This is a great way to start the morning, getting comfortable by hearing yourself speak forth these powerful words and setting the rest of your day in confidence knowing you have been talking with your Heavenly Father.

You can also try praying the Psalms. Many individual Psalms were written as prayers to our Lord. Find those that express what’s in your heart and pray them back to God. Since some Psalms are very personal, save this for your private times of prayer.

Find other scriptures that you can pray back to God. “Lord, You say in your Word, the Bible, that where two or three are gathered in Your Name, You are in the midst, so we believe You are with us now.”

Or, “Lord, according to your Word, If I confess my sins and faults, You will be faithful to forgive me and lead me into righteousness or right standing with You.”

Depending on the scripture you choose, you can use this method for both public and private prayer. The more you pray in your private time, the more comfortable you will be and the Holy Spirit will give you the boldness to pray in public. There is nothing wrong with practicing in private until you’re comfortable with public prayer.

But never forget this, Our Heavenly Father is longing to hear you express to Him what’s in your heart. Your eloquence is meaningless. God wants to hear from your heart. What counts is the genuine love and faith behind your words, no matter how simple they may be.

Here are some things to help you overcome in your prayer life.

• Trust God to help me overcome my discomfort with prayer, both public and private. Remember, Greater is our God that is in you, than he that is in the world.

• Give to God my fear when I pray publicly and my self-consciousness when I pray privately.

• Realize that prayer is simply a matter of talking with God. He wants to hear from you and loves and cherishes you very much.

• Pray in my own way, avoiding eloquent sounding words that I don’t use.

• Understand that the more I pray, the more comfortable and easier my prayer will be. I love what it says in Philippians 4:6, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.”

Another great scripture is in Isaiah 65:24, “The Lord said, 'It shall come to pass that before they call, I will answer, and while they are still speaking, I will hear.'” NKJV

This Thanksgiving season is a time to reflect and ponder this past year. Yes, our world is changing, but one thing is not changing, Our Heavenly Father’s love for you and me. Be encouraged and know that God is for us and wants the best for us. That is why He sent His beloved Son, Jesus, to die for our sins and faults.

Jesus wants to have a relationship with you, not just on Sundays or when it is convenient for us, He wants a time of getting together and having a conversation.

Prayer is a time to “Power Up.” The Holy Spirit will lead and guide you if you let Him, to have the greatest prayer time ever.

May you all have the very best prayer life with the One who loves you the most. A very blessed Thanksgiving to you all!

Rev. Brian King pastors at First Baptist Church of Fairbury