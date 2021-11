Okay, first, the bad news. The rumors are true… Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost you more this year. In a time filled with shortages, supply chain issues, and other delays in processing, the toll will certainly be felt during the last leg of 2021. The American Farm Bureau, as reported by Axios, estimates that the tradition of celebrating Thanksgiving, in particular, will see a 14% increase in cost for a 10-person gathering.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 6 DAYS AGO