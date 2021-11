Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. All cookies are soft when they come out of the oven and snagging one when it’s just cool enough to not burn your tongue is as good as a soft cookie can get. If only they could stay that soft for a week! We know that’s not possible, but there are several factors that affect how soft your cookies are when they cool, and how soft they remain a few days later: ingredients, oven temperature and storing. The good news is that you can manipulate these elements to create perfectly soft cookies. We walk you through what to do.

