ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Today is: Universal Children's Day

By News-Messenger/News Journal
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 5 days ago

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

Nov. 20 is an important date as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.

Source: Checkiday.com.

Comments / 0

Related
indyschild.com

A Holiday Season of Jolly Days at The Children’s Museum

Families eager to create happy holiday memories will delight in the festive fun when Jolly Days Winter Wonderland opens November 20 through January 2, 2022. Visitors will make it snow in a giant snow globe, meet an extraordinary array of characters from Scrooge to Ms. Claus, “ice skate’ in socks, explore an “ice castle” and of course, share their wish list with Jolly Old St. Nicolas. Santa will be in his sleigh from November 26 – December 24 for family photos. Due to COVID-19 protocol, children will not sit on Santa’s lap but they will talk with him and pose for pictures in front of his sleigh. For more Jolly Days information, click here.
FESTIVAL
FOX2Now

Old Newsboys Day gives back to children’s charities

ST. LOUIS – Old Newsboys Day returns to the streets Thursday, November 18, after a fundraiser last year went virtual because of the pandemic. Current and past leaders let us know how you can help children’s charities, get your morning news with a side dish of nostalgia, and donate virtually.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
manisteenews.com

Midland observes Children's Grief Awareness Day

RayAnne Clark sat decorating a mason jar, which contained a photo of her mother, who died when Clark was 13 years old. A bachelor of social work intern for the Children's Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay Region, she said she was making a luminary for her mother and was excited to do so.
MIDLAND, MI
Houston Chronicle

Pioneering children's book 'The Snowy Day' to be celebrated Sunday

Peter, the little brown boy swathed in a bright-red snowsuit, was the kid I wanted to be. He was the star in Ezra Jack Keats’ classic children’s picture book, “The Snowy Day,” and his only mission was to play in the snow in his Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood. “The Snowy Day,”...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Universal Children#World Children S Day#Universal Children S Day#The Un General Assembly#Checkiday Com
nbc11news.com

HopeWest honors Children’s Grief Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Children’s Grief Awareness Day is designed to help us all become more aware of the needs of grieving children and give them the support they need. Each year the day falls on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, which is right before the start of the holidays...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
srqmagazine.com

Children's World Celebrates Neighborhood Toy Store Day with Blood Drive

This year’s Neighborhood Toy Store Day will be a celebration of play and supporting local. On Sat., Nov. 13th, Children’s World will join hundreds of locally owned stores across the country to celebrate the annual national Neighborhood Toy Store Day, a celebration in which independent toy shops kick off the holiday season with special events to introduce consumers to the benefits of shopping local. Children’s World will offer fun, child-friendly activities including free craft projects, writing letters to Santa Claus, meeting local children's author Darlien Simos. author of The Adventures of Scooter and Smack, getting to meet some furry friends from the Humane Society of Sarasota County, and a chance to make a difference by donating blood to the Suncoast Blood Mobile. As a result, neighborhood toy stores offer a carefully curated product selection and provide trusted recommendations on quality toys that offer good value. Because they needn’t adhere to a national sales plan like major chains, they can customize their offerings to specific community needs. And because they source products from both big-brand manufacturers and small, entrepreneurial companies, they introduce children to a world of toys that, often, can’t be found elsewhere. Neighborhood Toy Store Day takes place on Saturday, November 13, 10am - 4pm at Children's World - 4525 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Goshen News

Schools urged to submit entries for Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police are partnering with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest by encouraging Indiana schools to submit entries for the 2022 state contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. The day...
INDIANA STATE
WILX-TV

Ele’s Place commemorates Children’s Grief Awareness Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Thursday is Children’s Grief Awareness Day, and a local non-profit is getting ready to commemorate that. For the past 30 years, Ele’s Place has given children a place to heal after the death of a parent, sibling, or someone close to them. On Thursday, Ele’s...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
Florida Weekly

Valerie’s House events to mark Children’s Grief Awareness Day

Valerie’s House, a nonprofit organization that helps children grieve, hosts a podcast and two open houses in honor of National Children’s Grief Awareness Day on Thursday, Nov. 18. The podcast, which will become a monthly event, will feature Angela Melvin in the debut episode sharing her experience of childhood grief...
FORT MYERS, FL
versionweekly.com

Happy Children’s Day Wishes, Images, Poster, Speech, Essay | November 14 Children’s Day Quotes in English | Children’s Day 2021 WhatsApp Status Video Download

Firstly, Happy Children’s Day to all children. Every year on November 14th, we all celebrate India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday as children’s Day in India to pay tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for appreciating his love for children. On this special day, surprise your kids with beautiful Children’s Day greetings messages wishes images gifs status videos, and tell them how special they are to you as parents or teachers.
WORLD
Upworthy

Santa gets a boyfriend in new Christmas ad and it's winning hearts

The Norwegian postal service has a tradition of making an annual 'holiday movie' and this year's ad featuring a gay love story is getting everyone emotional. Posten, Norway's national postal service, released a four-minute short film 'When Harry met Santa.' Posten’s marketing director Monica Solberg said Christmas is a time to celebrate love, and what better than a gay love story to promote inclusiveness and happiness. Solberg said the pandemic has been hard on everyone and Posten's ad was to spread a little cheer and love. “It has been a dark year for everyone—A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis and more,” Solberg told LGBTQ Nation. “Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world.”
MOVIES
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

9
Followers
39
Post
392
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy