ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Burger King brawl involving a group of students leads to arrest of two minors, Texas police say

By Kiera Fields
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTjV2_0d2ecipT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dvph9_0d2ecipT00
A Burger King branch.

AP

  • A fight broke out on Friday among students at a Burger King in Odessa, Texas, reports CBS7 .
  • Two minors were arrested and charged with assault, according to the Odessa Police Department.
  • The school district superintendent was "appalled" and apologized to Burger King staff and customers.

A fight broke out among students on Friday morning at a Burger King branch in Odessa, Texas. Two minors were charged with assault and arrested at the scene, according to the Odessa Police Department.

It is unknown what caused the fight to break out or how many students were involved, Dr. Scott Muri, the superintendent of Ector Country Independent School District, told CBS7 on Friday.

Muri confirmed that some of the students involved were from Permian High School, which is located in Odessa.

The district was not aware of any injuries but the investigation led by Odessa Police Department and school administrators is ongoing.

Muri issued an apology over Zoom to Burger King staff, customers, and any witnesses passing the restaurant at the time the fight broke out.

Local newspaper Odessa American reported that Muri was "absolutely appalled" by the students' behavior. He emphasized that they were the actions of a small minority and not representative of the 32,000 students in the district.

According to the newspaper report, several students had already been interviewed by the district administration. The investigation will resume after Thanksgiving, it said.

Muri added that the district was working with Burger King, which has CCTV of the event, and local police departments to "provide appropriate consequences for students involved," Odessa American reported.

Neither Burger King nor the Odessa Police Department immediately responded to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Business Insider

'Imitation is certainly a large part' of what's going on with the wild spree of smash-and-grab robberies, crime expert says

California retailers have seen a spate of smash-and-grab burglaries instigated by mobs of dozens of people. High-end stores like Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Burberry, and Nordstrom have been targeted. An expert on robberies said circulating videos of the crimes may inspire copycats. "The thing most likely for them to go...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Video shows thieves swarm into an Oakland clothing store, the latest in a string of mass smash-and-grab attacks hitting California retailers

A gang of burglars plundered an Oakland clothing store Monday night. Security video from the raid shows at least 30 looters streaming into the store and ransacking it. It's the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs that are ransacking California stores. Security footage shows burglars streaming into a Bay Area...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

302K+
Followers
20K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy