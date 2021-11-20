Staff shortages have hit business owners hard at a hugely popular vacation spot in the UK — even as tourists flock back

Entice Energy and Orbit Energy have become the latest gas and electricity suppliers to go bust, taking the total number of collapses to 25 since August.Macclesfield-based Entice and London supplier Orbit both announced they would cease trading on Thursday in the latest development of an ongoing crisis in the UK’s energy market. In a letter to customers, Orbit blamed Ofgem and the government for its collapse. The company said it had always been a “well-run supplier” that took a “prudent approach” to buying energy but could no longer survive because of the way the energy price cap has been operated.“Sadly...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 HOURS AGO