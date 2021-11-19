ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Human Trafficking Awareness

Do you owe your boss or recruiter money? Is someone holding your passport or ID cards?. Has your boss ever threatened to deport...

wvua23.com

Human Trafficking Task Force offering classes on avoiding extortion

The West Alabama Human Trafficking task force is hosting several events this month to help educate the public regarding sex-related online extortion. One event is for parents and college students, and the other is geared toward elementary through high school students, so they can better understand online safety and the potential pitfalls of talking to people they don’t know.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UN News Centre

General Assembly reaffirms commitment to combat human trafficking

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated factors that fuel human trafficking such as poverty, unemployment and gender-based violence, the President of the UN General Assembly said on Monday, urging countries to boost efforts to prevent and respond to this “vile crime”. Abdulla Shahid was speaking at the opening of a two-day...
HEALTH
#Id Cards
Goldsboro News-Argus

Miss Goldsboro joins fight against human trafficking

Taylor Stovall of Pikeville is ready to begin her reign after being named Miss Goldsboro 2022 Saturday during the pageant at the Paramount Theatre. Madelyn Grace Evans of Lumberton, Goldsboro’s newest Miss Goldsboro’s Outstanding Teen, is ready to take her place beside Stovall. Stovall’s platform was a halt to human...
GOLDSBORO, NC
KFOR

Abilene nonprofit opens headquarters to combat human trafficking

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Beyond Trafficking established themselves in Abilene four years ago with a mission to rescue survivors of human trafficking and spread awareness of dangers and signs that come with it. Friday they reached a milestone in that mission with the opening of their headquarters at 3300 South 14th street on the 2nd […]
ABILENE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
southernminn.com

New human trafficking prevention initiative launches in January in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Beginning in January, hotel, motel and other lodging owners and operators will be required to have their employees undergo human trafficking prevention training if they want to receive state or local public funding. The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Office to Combat Human Trafficking will certify...
IOWA STATE
BYU Newsnet

Anti-human trafficking activists encourage BYU students to become trauma informed

BYU’s Anti-Human Trafficking Club members organized a “Stop Abuse Summit” on Nov. 17, with a speaker panel featuring Desi Garcia, CEO of Candle in a Dark Room and Candace Rivera, founder of Exitus. One in 200 people in Utah are being trafficked, Rivera said. Most often, human trafficking affects vulnerable...
ADVOCACY
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaica's Government Committed to Strengthening Legislation to Combat Human Trafficking

KINGSTON, Jamaica – National Security Minister Matthew Samuda says the Government is committed to continuously strengthening legislation to tackle the scourge of human trafficking in Jamaica. “If we consider our history in trying to manage this global scourge, since 2007… many within the bureaucracy have worked tirelessly to ensure that...
WORLD
LaGrange Daily News

State Farm donates $5,000 to human trafficking prevention organization

Illuminate Justice, a West Point-based anti-human trafficking organization, recently received a donation that will help in its efforts to address child safety in the area. Maggie Turner, the president and founder of Illuminate Justice and a law student at Georgia State, received $5,000 by State Farm Agent Matt Orr, who noted a high appreciation for her organization.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
ValleyCentral

Gang member threatens police officers and families with death

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police arrested a man for Public Intoxication when he walked into the Brownsville Police station. Arnoldo Ramirez Jr. was taken into custody around 4:50 p.m. when he requested an item from the information booth officer. Police said the officer on duty noticed Ramirez was intoxicated and requested other officers on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
mymotherlode.com

Groveland Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced

Groveland, CA — There was some disagreement between the District Attorney’s Office and the Judge about what the sentencing should be for Groveland resident Dawn Rushelle Murphy. She was arrested this past August during a traffic stop on Highway 108. Officials confiscated the deadly drug fentanyl, along with methamphetamine, drug...
GROVELAND, CA
CBS LA

Police Officer Anthony Westerman Sentenced To Home Detention For Raping Woman

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said. Westerman, 27, was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one count of a third-degree sexual offense, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records. At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer combined the sentences for all five counts, saying he had only intended to convict Westerman on one count of second-degree rape. He sentenced Westerman to 15 years behind...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

