Seekhaven Services for Survivors of Sexual Trauma

Are there differences in the brains of men and women? Some say yes, some say no. But when it comes to brain trauma, Odette Harris and Maheen Adamson have shown that the answer is unequivocally yes. Harris, MD, director of the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, had been analyzing head trauma data from the Department of Veterans Affairs when she noticed something striking: Women who suffered brain injuries or "poly-traumas" which included other injuries, generally experienced higher rates of substance abuse, cognitive issues, depression and homelessness, among other things, when compared with men with similar injuries.
Comments / 0